Ariana Grande Holds Back Tears During Final Eternal Sunshine Show: An Extraordinary Experience

During Ariana Grandeâ€˜s final stop of her headlining Eternal Sunshine tour, the star paused the London show to reflect on the moment and thank her fans for joining her along the way.

Grande, who was healing from a minor foot injury, addressed the crowd from the stage while sitting on a stool overlooking the thousands gathered at O2 Arena. â€œI just want to say thank you so much. This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows,â€ Grande said.

â€œThis has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely. But really, thank you from the bottom of my heart, it's been so special and I'll cherish this experience always,â€ Grande continued, holding back tears as she spoke. â€œI have the best fans in the entire world and I always have.â€ The singer-songwriter acknowledged how her fans had made the journey â€œso special,â€ adding, â€œAll your messages and your costumes and your wardrobe and makeup is just so beautiful.â€

Grande emphasized, â€œI have loved every minute of this with you all and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am. Thank you and I love you so much.â€

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Earlier this month, a rep for Grande stated that she plans toÂ â€œstep backâ€Â from public life following the conclusion of her tour. The singer-actress will no longer appear in a London West End revival of Stephen Sondheim'sÂ Sunday in the Park With George. (Actor Jonathan BaileyÂ later dropped out of the musical as well following his co-star's departure.)

â€œShe looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,â€ representatives for Grande said. â€œThis tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.â€