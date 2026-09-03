Hampshire v Warwickshire, Somerset v Glamorgan, and more: county cricket, day two – live

Key events

It's nearly dark already (sob). Accelerator cricket today at The Oval, don't miss a ball tomorrow. Thanks for your company â€“ good night!

Close of play scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 177 v Sussex 275 and 90-4 Southampton: Hampshire 74-6 v Warwickshire 398 Trent Bridge: Notts 451-8 v Leicestershire 23-2 Taunton: Somerset 441 v Glamorgan 194 and 30-1 The Oval: Surrey 83 and 27-0 v Yorkshire 185 and 82 Surrey need 158 to win Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 237 v Derbyshire 162-2 Canterbury: Kent 238 and 197-3 v Worcestershire 217 Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex 247 and 116-2 v Lancashire 151 Wantage Road: Northamptonshire 225-7 v Durham 205

Yorks bowled out for 82 Surrey need 185 to win Just popping back to say the chase is on at The Oval on a crazy day when 23 wickets (and counting) have fallen. Fisher , left out of the England squad, floating on air with 6-25.

Time for me to get writing for the paper. Crazy days, with road to run. Do keep an eye on things BTL.

This isn't a great start for Hampshire, Ali Orr gone already, for 14, Hants 2o-1 after bowling Warwicks out 398. Runs all the way down for the Bears: 109 from Rob Yates, 77 from Dan Mousley, 90 from Sam Hain and 51 from Kai Smith.

Six for Fisher He collects his career-best bowling figures against his former team, Kuldeep lbw for one. A big bounce in Fisher's boots now. Surrey 65-8, can Ben Coad and Dom Bess stop the rot?

After Somerset's crazy Metro Bank ODC win over Yorkshire after Yorkshire lost five for four runs, (pointed out BTL), Sophie Luff, Somerset's captain said, â€œIt's just a crazy feeling as we had no right to win that game.â€

150 for Jack Haynes Wow, at not far off a run a ball. Notts' championship rivals will not thank Leicestershire as they zoom towards 400. In a season of not that many big scores (hunch not stats) this could be up there with the best.

Away from The Oval, fifty and out for Zak Crawley, in Kent's 104-2, the lead over Worcs a precarious 125. Sam Northeast is still there on 40.

Five wickets and a hat-trick for Crocombe, five wicket for Fisher Which will please his new masters at The Oval greatly. If he prospers there as much as Fisher has â€“ who has just picked up his fifth, George Hill caught at slip, Yorkshire 59-7 â€“ Surrey's slump may be one-season shaped.

A hat-trick for Henry Crocombe Crocombe goes harrying about Hove – Harmer-Akhter-Snater in his pocket. Essex have lost six for five, are nine down, and still trail Sussex by 99. Hat-trick hero: Crocombe Photograph: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Jonny no more, Fisher with a third wicket (for 17), flies one between bat and pad and knocks out off stump. YJB doesn't look back, tucks bat under arm and marches away. Yorkshire 51-5 lead by 153.

Another four for Jonny, a short armed jab off Lawes. And another through third man.

Yorkshire 40-4, after Luxton (29) and Wharton fall after tea. After watching YJB wander about, Foakes grabs a helmet and stands up to the stumps.

Time for a quick cup of tea.

Tea time-ish scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 136-3 v Sussex 275 rain Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire 359-6 Trent Bridge: Notts 293-5 v Leicestershire Taunton: Somerset 288-4 v Glamorgan 194 The Oval: Surrey 83 v Yorkshire 185 and 24-2 Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 237 v Derbyshire Canterbury: Kent 238 and 52-1 v Worcestershire 217 Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex 247 v Lancashire 104-5 Wantage Road: Northamptonshire 132-4 v Durham 205

No hat-trick for Fisher Though he enjoyed the moment, grinning and putting his hand to his ear for the crowd at the top of his mark. Wharton turned him off his pads for four.

Matt Fisher on a hattrick A pair for Whiteman, middle stump a go-go. Yorks 7-2..

A wander around division two: At MTS Lancs have limped to 80 for 5, a doughty 33 not out from Matty Hurst in just under two hours stringing things together. Gloucs are all out for 237 and they've taken an early tea. Five wickets for Brett Randell. Kent sneaked a 21-run lead over Worcs at Canterbury (fifty for Hose, four wickets for Hasan Mahmud), and are now 45-1 in their second innings, Crawley still there on 23. And Northants are fighting back against the mighty Durham, from 62-4, 107-4, thanks to Saif Zaib and James Sales.

A hundred for James Bracey What a batter. Eighth out for 113 from 166 balls. An invaluable 41 not out by Will Williams too. Gloucs a respectable 234-9.

Surrey all out 83 Chahar is the last man, out going for some humpty and caught at deep midwicket. Threw wickets for White, three for Coad, two for Hill. All done in 30 overs. What a to-do. Yorkshire have a first-innings lead of 102.

Fisher provides some brief respite for the Oval crowd by hitting long, but then delivers another catch to the cordon. A third for the excellent Coad. Surrey 73-9.

And another, Surrey 62-8, a leading edge to Whiteman who waits for it to drop and accepts. Nabi gone for one. A second for Coad.

A blinder at third slip by Dom Bess to get rid of Tom Lawes! Lawes has dart, the ball flies above Bess' head who clutches at high speed with his right hand, pirouettes and holds on. Surrey 62-7.

Otherly, Tom Lammonby, after being twice reprieved in the 90s from no balls of various flavours, dollies a caught and bowled and is gone for 95. Somerset 223-4, lead by 29. And Lancs are 35-4, Harris, yet to leave his trough, lbw Higgins 15; Rocky Flintoff bowled by the equally talented young thing Naavya Sharma.

And now Pope can't resist going for a sumptuous cover drive, just think about that beautiful sound off the bat, that rippling of applause, that tingling ahhhh. Anyway, he's caught off Revis . Surrey 56-6.

Georgie, Georgie Hill, a nip backer straight into Josh Thomas' pad. He looks up with a knowing look at the ump. Surrey 44-5.

Sussex drop Dean Elgar, which might not be a good idea, Essex 71 for 1. And a fourth wicket at The Oval, Foakes is squared up by George Hill, and French crickets a catch to slip. That drop at third slip by Will Luxton just after lunch didn't prove too expensive. Surrey 42-2.

Lancashire are all in a two and eight at MTS, KT lbw missing a straight one from Tom Helm, Harry Singh got a mean lifter two balls later and edged behind. Lancs 4-2. Hurst and Harris try again.

Foakes and Pope is a tasty pair to have in an emergency, as Pope jabs down at a nasty ball from Ben Coad. A nice little military moustached there by George Hill. Surrey 34-3.

Lunchtime scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 47-0 v Sussex 275 Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire 242-2 Trent Bridge: Notts 135-4 v Leicestershire Taunton: Somerset 164-2 v Glamorgan 194 The Oval: Surrey 24-3 v Yorkshire 185 Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 138-7 v Derbyshire Canterbury: Kent 238 v Worcestershire 180-6 Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex 247 v Lancashire Wantage Road: Northamptonshire 21-1 v Durham 205

A hundred for Rob Yates! And there it is, a first Championship century of the year for Yates! A full balcony of smiles and applause. Warwicks 242-2. Robert Yates sweeps his way to a century for Warwickshire. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Foakes and Pope see Surrey through to sandwiches. At Southampton, there might just be time for Rob Yates to reach his century, 97 not outâ€¦.

Foakes and Pope form the Surrey cavalry. Yorkshire were 1-yesterday so this might mean nothing or might mean something for Surrey's relegation fears. The duck egg blue seats at The Oval are nicely scattered with spectators.

Make that 22 for three at The Oval. Switching streams.

And while I pressed send, Lewis Goldsworthy got an ungainly top edge off Mason Crane; and (by the boots of) Sibley fenced to third slip.

A quick squiz round the grounds before lunch â€“ Rob Yates is in the nervous nineties in Warwickshire's 202-2 at Southampton; Notts have lost a third against Leicestershire but are plodding on, 123-3; Tom Lammonby (68) and Lewis Goldsworthy have taken Someset to within 43 of Glamorgan, with nine wickets in hand; Surrey have arady lost Rory Burns to Jack White, 14-1 in reply to Yorks' 185; and Essex have skittled out Sussex (Porter four wickets, Cook three)and are 41-0.

Wickets number nine and ten at CLS, Chahal, 4-36, making hay on a spinning pitch. Durham 205 all out. In other news, my dad messages to say he has duly trooped up to London on his new knee to take my nephew to Middlesex v Lancashire, only to find out it was at Merchant Taylors. Bad daughtering, I knew they were going but the penny didn't drop. Lancs are fair rattling through Middx though â€“ a combination of old dog (3-40) and young pup (3-51). Middx 209-8.

Durham have tumbled down the escalator, losing four for 37 including Bedingham for 81. Still, Ollie Robinson and Kasey Aldridge at No.s 8 and 9 means there is still soup in the pot. Two wickets for Chahal.

This is a bonkers story but well played Sam Bodano, new (provisional) holder of the world record for the longest run-up before bowling, 62 miles from Lord's to Valley End CC where he finally bowled at his dad. He's raised Â£6000 for the Ruth Strauss Foundation. Valley End CC, incidentally, were the winners of the Cricketer magazine/Ortus energy's Greenest Ground competition 2022.

At The Oval, Yorkshire are all out for 185. No. 8 Dom Bess stranded on 44, the second highest score. Four wickets for Tom Lawes. Old style Surrey would have steamrollered onwards. Let's see. Tom Lawes of Surrey celebrates taking the wicket of Yorkshire’s Jack White. Photograph: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

At Southampton, Kyle Abbot, who was off with an injured finger on Wednesday and who Russell Domingo said, â€œbowled fantastically well again and beat the bat on numerous occasionsâ€ gets a wicket at last: Dan Mousley for 77 .Warwicks 167-2. While at Taunton, Josh Thomas will regret thatâ€“ a lean-out of-the-window-to-shake-the-duster stretch to a ridiculously wide ball from Hamza and edges to slip. Somerset 114-1

Looks lovely at Taunton, a shirt-sleeved crowd, a bit of sun, and 106-0 on the board. Fifty for Josh Thomas, Tom Lammonby not far behind. Oooh and that's a sweet late cut by Thomas off Hamza.

Ah shame, no fifty for HH, who has had a bit of a trudge of a year â€“ he's only got one hundred and one fifty under his belt this season. Notts 62-2.

Leicestershire take their first Notts wicket, Ben Slater (15) tinkering behind at Ian Holland. Notts 54-1. High-fives for Ian Holland. Photograph: Steve Poole/ProSports/Shutterstock

Luke Hollman bends his knees deeply in anticipation of Jimmy Anderson, but he'd struggle to get them deep enough to deal with the ball that drops, rolls, and picks out off stump. Gone for 54. Ben Geddes follows three overs later, to Balderson. Middx 151-5 and need a apartnership.

Gloucestershire are rescued by the Bristol rain. This was the stoical James Bracey last night: â€œWe decided to bat first because we think the pitch is going to turn more as the game progresses. It's been tricky with the weather around for the last few days and the pitch under the covers, and it did help the seamers to begin with. But we have a world-class spinner in Kai Kishore in our ranks and we want to try and get the best out of him. â€œWe're going to need a few partnerships if we're going to get up to 200 and it's going to need a lot of hard work. It won't be pretty, but we know what we have to do in the morning. It's difficult when you're on a bad run and confidence is not at it's highest. That's one of the biggest challenges of playing county cricket.â€

Rain and delayed starts at Southampton and Taunton, but we're off elsewhere and Sam Cook knocks the coconut off its perch first ball, Goodman lbw 22, Sussex 213-8.

Weather watch The Met Office sages say: southern England starts the day cloudy with patchy drizzle. Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells. Later, rain spreads into Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England, with blustery showers and possible thunderstorms in northwest Scotland. Very warm southeast, average elsewhere.

Warwickshire's captain Ed Barnard on Yates and Mousley's unbroken second wicket stand of 127 against Hampshire: â€œTo be put in on what could have been a difficult wicket, I thought Yates and Mousley were excellent. I thought the first hour was exceptional. It was perfect bowling conditions with the overheads, the lights on and Kyle Abbott. They dealt with that and then started to show their confidence after lunch. â€œThey won't be looking too far ahead as they'll have a big job to start again in the morning. They have both batted beautifully all year and they'll be hoping to kick on and get a big score.â€

Brydon Carse may get a chance to take out his frustrations on Northants later today, if David Bedingham ever gets out â€“ unbeaten on 57, 1000 runs in the bag, in his last match of the season.

Yesterday’s roundup: Somerset steal a march on rivals It was slip-catching heaven at Taunton, with Somerset's fielders gobbling seven in Glamorgan's first innings, and James Rew scooping up the rest. Ben Kellaway was the only man to pass 50. Somerset's innings started under lights, but a milky sun eventually emerged to light the way and allow Somerset to steal a march on their Championship rivals, whose matches were curtailed by rain. Charlie Bennett's pain was Jamie Porter's gain at Chelmsford after the young seamer limped off after three overs. To a background of autumnal slate, Porter then grabbed three for 32 for Essex against Sussex, who chose to bat and progressed in fits and starts. Sam Cook pocketed the 500th dismissal of his professional career. At the Oval, Yorkshire limped along from the ignominy of one for three, which included an elegant flying catch by Ben Foakes to dismiss Will Luxton for a duck. James Wharton and Matthew Revis added 89, but Yorkshire then lost four for 21, including Jonny Bairstow, who stamped and delivered a pitch-perfect slip catch to Ollie Pope. Dan Worrall bowled beautifully for three for 24. After making a sudden U-turn on the selection of Scott Kuggeleijn, relegation-threatened Hampshire were in trouble on the field as well. Rob Yates and Dan Mousley both embroidered half-centuries as Warwickshire piled on 141 for one between the showers. David Bedingham passed 1,000 runs for the season in the process of an elegant fifty against Northants. There had been rebuilding to do after Durham slumped to 16 for two, a wonder ball by Luke Procter plucking out Ben McKinney's middle and off stumps and pinging them in different directions, while Will Rhodes was brilliantly run out by James Sales. Meanwhile, Division Two promotion rivals Kent had a so-so day against Worcestershire, losing five for 25 in the evening session. Daniel Bell-Drummond pinged 52. After two months on the sidelines with a dodgy calf, Jimmy Anderson showed Lancashire what they'd been missing by reducing Middlesex to 20 for two. But Luke Hollman and Leus du Plooy steadied the ship on a damp, dark day at Merchant Taylors' School. Gloucestershire's dismal season continued, after choosing to bat and being reduced to 62 for five against Derbyshire. Only James Bracey, flameproof boots on the burning deck, made more than 10. There were two wickets for Shoaib Bashir. Only 10.3 overs were possible at Trent Bridge, but Notts captain Haseeb Hameed, who has struggled for form this season, stroked six morale-boosting fours.

Scores on the doors Division One Chelmsford: Essex v Sussex 213-7 Southampton: Hampshire v Warwickshire 141-1 Trent Bridge: Notts 42-0 v Leicestershire Taunton: Somerset 92-0 v Glamorgan 194 The Oval: Surrey v Yorkshire 133-7 Division Two Bristol: Gloucestershire 62-5 v Derbyshire Canterbury: Kent 238 v Worcestershire 80-2 Merchant Taylors School: Middlesex 139-3 v Lancashire Wantage Road: Northamptonshire v Durham 129-3 Craig Overton and some windows at Taunton, where day two of Somerset v Glamorgan resumes. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images