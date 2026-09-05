Hiring blew past expectations in August, jobs report shows

Hiring grew far more than expected in August, bouncing back from a decline in employment a month earlier, according to the federal government’s monthly jobs report.

Employers added 162,000 jobs in August, which marked a major improvement from 23,000 jobs lost in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Hiring came in well above a monthly average gain of 31,000 jobs over the previous 12 months.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, a low level by historical standards.

Employment surged in restaurants and bars, which added 59,000 jobs in August, after averaging just 12,000 jobs gained each month over the past year. Hiring also grew in manufacturing, continuing a period of steady gains since the end of last year.

Sectors that added jobs in August U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The fresh data demonstrated economic health, despite a bout of elevated inflation that continues to weigh on shoppers and nudge central bankers toward a possible interest rate hike.

The economy has shown signs of additional strain in recent weeks, including a bond selloff that threatens to raise consumer borrowing costs and a rise in oil prices amid renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

The labor market grew at a solid pace over the first half of 2026, despite a historic oil shock that has driven up fuel prices and hiked supply-chain costs for a host of other goods.

The U.S. added an average of 92,000 jobs per month over the initial six months of this year, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. That pace marks an improvement from an average of about 7,000 jobs lost per month over the second half of 2025.

The Iran war drove up gasoline prices and catapulted inflation to a three-year high in May. Inflation eased in June and July, but a burst of on-again, off-again fighting in recent weeks caused crude prices to rise again.

The annual inflation rate stands at 3.4% as of July, the most recent month on record, putting inflation more than a percentage point above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Aug. 28, 2026, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

The combination of elevated inflation and a fairly resilient labor market has raised the chances of an interest rate hike at the Fed’s meeting later this month, financial markets show.

Investors peg the odds of a quarter-point rate hike on Sept. 16 at about 62%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

A rate increase could help fight inflation but the move risks a slowdown in hiring. Central bankers, in turn, may examine the jobs report for information on the sturdiness of the labor market.

The Fed opted to hold interest rates steady at its most recent meeting in July, but central bankers appeared divided over the move. Three of the 12 members on the Fed’s policymaking board voted in favor of a rate hike, marking the largest number of dissenters casting ballots in the same direction since 2016.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who took the helm of the central bank in May, said in recent days that it should prioritize fighting inflation.

“Inflation is running above our 2% target so the Fed’s predominant focus right now should be on prices,” Warsh said in remarks last week at the Fed’s annual summer gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“If the Fed gets inflation wrong and judges the economy wrong, who gets the worst of it? Not the financial high-fliers. Hard-working Americans are the ones left to deal with inflation that is too high or jobs that suddenly appear less secure,” Warsh added.