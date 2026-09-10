Dog stops play at Leicestershire as title race heats up: county cricket, day three – live

Key events

Roundup: Somerset’s dog days may soon be over In a round of staggering collapses, batting sides continued to strap on their roller skates and head to the ice rink. At Grace Road, Leicestershire were rumbled for 145, a 377 run-victory that puts Somerset back on the top of the table, that longed-for first title still in reach. Somerset set Leicestershire 523 to win after waiting for New Zealand signing Henry Nicholls to reach his first Championship century. Craig Overton (four for 33) and Jack Leach (three for 30) then stormed through Leicestershire's defences. The most entertaining moment for a loyal crowd was when a runaway husky frolicked on the pitch. At Trent Bridge, defending champions Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 104 by a rampant Hampshire attack. Seventeen-year-old Manny Lumsden, bowling with fire and bounce, sprung out five for 36, including top scorer Joe Clarke for 37. Hampshire, set 178, were soon batting on a see-saw of their own against Olly Stone (three for 15) and Dillon Pennington (three for 18). They had stumbled to 61 for six when bad light brought temporary respite. At Headingley, Essex fell foul of Kuldeep Yadav, whose six for 50 has almost ensured Yorkshire's Division One spot next season. At one stage Essex were 26 for five following on, but Paul Walter's 48 and George Bell's 28 ensured they passed 100. Kuldeep can tuck career-best match figures of 10 for 120 into his wallet. Sam Cook, who arrived late, unwanted at the Test, didn't bowl a ball. Northamptonshire took 20 points from their six-wicket victory over Worcestershire, leapfrogging promotion challengers Kent. They had a more difficult day at the County Ground against Derbyshire, who have set the visitors 434 to win after half centuries for Brooke Guest, Luis Reece and the in-form Martin Andersson. Elsewhere, an unbeaten maiden first-class 50 from Rocky Flintoff gave Lancashire a glimmer of hope for their first win since April. They trail Gloucestershire by 128 runs with four wickets remaining.

Congratulations Yorkshire, Somerset and Northants. Five games left, four improbable run-chases, one could-be and one nailed-on draw. Thanks for your company, we'll be back tomorrow to tidy up this round and see if the weather can prevent Notts rejoining the tight triple-act at the top. Have a lovely evening.

Close of play Division One Sophia Gardens: Warwickshire 391 BEAT Glamorgan 69 and 65 by 257 runs Grace Road:Somerset 363 and 316-5dec BEAT Leicestershire 157 and 145 by 377 runs Trent Bridge: Notts 377 and 104 v Hampshire 304 and 61-6 Hants need 117 to win Hove: Sussex 393 v Surrey 294-7 Headingley: Yorkshire 390 BEAT Essex 171 and 113 by 106 runs Division Two Derby: Derbyshire 300 and 352-8 v Kent 219 and 3-0 Kent need 431 to win Chester le Street: Durham 252 and 374 v Middlesex 203 and 55-2 Middx need 369 to win Old Trafford: Lancashire 134 and 120-6 v Gloucestershire 212 and 169 Lancs need 128 to win New Road: Northamptonshire 289 and 96-4 BEAT Worcestershire 200 and 182 by seven wickets.

Bad light at Trent Bridge With Hants 61-6. Time for me to write up, with just the match at Hove still going. Surrey 250-6.

Stumps at OT November has arrived.

So just two games in play â€“ Hampshire's doomed chase at Trent Bridge (51-6) and the strangely normal game at Hove where Surrey 245-5 meander towards Sussex's 393. Mahipal Lomor 56 not out.

Rain (persistent) At Derby â€“ Kent 3-0 need 431 to beat Derby. Bad weather could be very handy here for Kent's promotion hopes. At OT, Lancs need 128 to beat Gloucs. At CLS, where Middx, 55-2, need another 369 to beat Durham.

Northants BEAT Worcestershire by six wickets New Road: Northamptonshire 289 and 96-4 BEAT Worcestershire 200 and 182 by seven wickets. Against the run of play round the counties, Northants stem the flow of a collapse and ease to victory. Zaib a third wicket for Usama just before the close but a comfortable six-wicket win, vital in the promotion scramble, as they edge into second spot behind Durham. Northants 20 points, Worcestershire 3 points

Somerset BEAT Leicestershire by 377 runs Grace Road:Somerset 363 and 316-5dec BEAT Leicestershire 157 and 145 by 377 runs Leicestershire's biggest defeat by Somerset. Ben Cox top scored with 39. Overton 4-33; Leach 3-30. Somerset remain five wickets ahead of Warwickshire in the table. Leicestershire 3pts, Somerset 22pts.

Now Stone has three, Brown shrugs as he traces a wide one and second slip gobbles first slip's catch. Hampshire 27-6 and Notts nearly there which is just as well as Somerset already areâ€¦

A third for Pennington. Nasty, brutish, short and far too good for Weatherley who flaps like a puppet on a string. Hampshire 27 for five.

Northants have lost three for four but they only need 41 more. Even in a world of crazy contagion, that should be doable.

I think my chances of doing my over by over shift on Saturday have swirled down the sink. Pakistan 0-1 off the first ball of the innings. And there goes the fourth wicket at Trent Bridge! Jack Lehmann plants his feet, eyes on the short wide prize, but can only edge through to the keeper. Hants 11-4.

Olly Stone sends Hampshire No. 3 Toby Albert on his way, as Hameed at cover dives like a slip cradle and collects just a sneeze from the ground. Hampshire 11-3.

That Hampshire target has turned and is sprinting into the distance, both openers out. One each to Stone (Organ pulling to mid-on) and Pennington (Gubbins nibbling behind). Hampshire 11 for two.

Middlesex need 424 to win Durham batted on till the bitter end, Higgins 4-72. Hollman and Robson have negated the first four overs.

Go for a quick walk around OT where the weather is wet and bleak. All the covers are being pulled on and nailed down.

Tea-time -ish scores Division One Sophia Gardens: Warwickshire 391 BEAT Glamorgan 69 and 65 by 257 runs Grace Road: Leicestershire 157 and 116-7 v Somerset 363 and 316-5dec Leics need 405 to win Trent Bridge: Notts 377 and 104 v Hampshire 304 and 8-1 Hove: Sussex 393 v Surrey 173-5 Headingley: Yorkshire 390 v Essex 171 and 113 Division Two Derby: Derbyshire 300 and 301-6 v Kent 219 Chester le Street: Durham 252 and 374 v Middlesex 203 Old Trafford: Lancashire 134 and 120-6 v Gloucestershire 212 and 169 Lancs need 128 to win New Road: Worcestershire 200 and 182 v Northamptonshire 289 and 32-0 Ari Karvelas of Sussex celebrates with John Simpson, Charlie Tear and Tom Haines after dismissing Surrey's Ben Foakes. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rain and tea at OT. Scores to follow.

A sixth wicket at OT, Walkden undone by Kishore, gets a thin edge to Bracey. But Flintoff marches on, back foot punch off Kishore racing to the boundary. Oooof! At Trent Bridge, Olly Stone's first ball explodes at Felix Organ as Hampshire start their chase.

Yorkshire BEAT Essex by an innings and 106 runs Following-on, Essex were ushered out for 113 in 40 overs. Six wickets for Yadav, who finishes with a career-best first-class match figures of 10 for 120, and Yorkshire are almost safe. Headingley: Yorkshire 390 BEAT Essex 171 and 113 by 106 runs Yorkshire 22 points, Essex 2 points

Fifty for Rocky Flintoff! With a nudge to the fine leg boundary! A first fifty in first-class cricket, eight fours and an arcing six. Applause from the Lancashire dressing room. Game on?

Hampshire need 178 to win Lumsden collects his fifth. He is given the ball and Notts usher him ahead to lead the side off. Notts all out 104, Lumsden 5-36. But can Hampshire really make 178? We'll find out after tea.

Fifty for Ben Foakes To follow fifty from Ryan Patel. Surrey, quietly, 161-4, 232 behind Sussex.

A fourth wicket for Lumsden, crackingly collected through a tumultuous swirl by Gubbins. Clarke gone for 37. Notts 97-9.

Leicestershire lose a fifth; Essex an eighth. Here at OT where the rain is surely coming, Rocky Flintoff has 35, his highest first-class score. Kishore, magnificent hair bubbling above his headband, wheels in. Lancs have reduced the target to 154.

Hugs for Lumsden, as he tempts Stone with a rapid taster, he flashes and edges behind. A third wicket, Notts 88-8.

Worcs all out 182, Northants need 94 to win Worcs lose their last four wickets for 20, Chahal four for 46. Northants can nip up the charts here.

Belatedly put on the live stream, Notts 76-7, . There's a lashing wind adding to Notts' woes. Seventeen (17!) year old Manny Lumsden, rapid, bounces Olly Stone. A maiden, two for 25. A spectator keeping score at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Glorious keeping by Bracey. Shetty, for the second ball in a row, takes a huge stride forward to negate the spin of Kishore. Back boot out by an eyelash as he whips off the bails. Lancs 68-5.

Somerset are continuing to chip, hammer, chisel their way through Leicestershire â€“ now 46-4, Shaikh barely looked up after being hit mid pad by Overton.

Who switched the drinks at Trent Bridge? Champs Notts are 54 for six. Only Joe Clarke in double figures. Three for Jack, two for teenage Lumsden, one for Currie. The lead is 127.