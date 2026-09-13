Solheim Cup golf 2026: final day – Europe make flying start

Key events

Woad eases her wedge over the flag on 16. She'll have a good look at birdie, with Kim in trouble to the right of the green in three. Meanwhile back on the par-three 15th, two matches come through in short order, Lauren Coughlan and Lindy Duncan missing putts to win the hole, and in Duncan's case her match. Duncan now dormie three over Maja Stark. 1UP Woad v Kim (15)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (15)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (15)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (13)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 13-10 USA

Auston Kim may have gone a little early with those ear-cupping antics. She carves her tee shot at the par-five 16th into the drink â€¦ and then having taken her drop, sprays her third into rough to the right of the green. Lottie Woad meanwhile has laid up in front of the creek in two.

Europe 13-10 USA Yealimi Noh's 15-foot birdie putt is always staying up on the high side. That opens the door for Julia Lopez Ramirez to win the match with her four-foot birdie putt â€¦ and she walks through it with a firm, confident roll! Cue wild celebrations, the rookie seeing off one of the US's most accomplished performers.

Julia Lopez Ramirez beats Yealimi Noh 3&2 3&2 Lopez Ramirez v Noh (F)

1UP Woad v Kim (15)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (14)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (14)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (13)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 13-10 USA

Carlota Ciganda walks in a 35-footer on 13 to get back to 3UP against Jennifer Kupcho, who was halfway through her comeback. Big momentum shift! Maja Stark makes a 20-footer on 14 to keep her slim hopes alive against Lindy Duncan. And on 16, Yealimi Noh, having laid up, doesn't get particularly close with her wedge â€¦ and then Julia Lopez Ramirez races her eagle putt six past! Both of these players have really suffered with the old greenside nerves in the last 30 minutes or so.

Lottie Woad gives her birdie putt an aggressive run, and with her ball ending up three feet past, it's not conceded. Woad takes her time and eventually tickles it in for the half. She remains 1UP. Meanwhile Leona Maguire isn't giving up. Two putts for the hole on 14, and she takes them carefully, reducing Lauren Coughlin's lead to two holes. And Julia Lopez Ramierz fires a fairway wood over the creek at 16 and off the bank to the right of the green, using its contours to gather the ball back onto the putting surface. She'll have a look at eagle from about 20 feet. 2UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (15)

1UP Woad v Kim (15)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (14)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 12-10 USA

Auston Kim's tee shot at the par-three 15th lands just short of the green. Lottie Woad goes over the flag. They're similar distances away, but Kim will go first. Her putt never looks like dropping and rolls a couple of feet past, but that should be enough for the par. Over to Woad â€¦

Auston Kim continues her comeback against Lottie Woad! She makes a 25-footer on 14 for her third birdie in a row â€¦ and that's her third hole in a row! Just the one-hole advantage for Woad now. Kim walks off the green cupping her ear, mouthing â€œI can't hear you!â€ at the gallery. Gloriously provocative. Great fun. What moxie! Meanwhile Yealimi Noh misses a short one on 15 to gift a precious hole to Julia Lopez Ramirez. This could still go either way! 2UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (15)

1UP Woad v Kim (14)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (13)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 12-10 USA

Europe 12-10 USA Nanna Madsen can only chip up from the side of 17 to four feet. That gives Allisen Corpuz the opportunity to extend from 12 feet â€¦ but her putt kinks off to the left on its final turn! Madsen rolls in what remains, and despite that little wobble, she's secured the point for Europe!

Nanna Koerstz Madsen beats Allisen Corpuz 2&1 2&1 Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (F)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (14)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (13)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 12-10 USA

Europe 11-10 USA Andrea Lee hacks out from the heather at the back of 16. The ball trundles 30 feet past. She nearly makes the birdie putt coming back, but the ball stops on the lip. Nastasia Nadaud meanwhile had splashed out from a downhill lie in the bunker to five feet, and she tidies up for the win. Nadaud is 21, the youngest player here this week, and has a three-and-one record: a new star is born!

Nastasia Nadaud beats Andrea Lee 3&2 2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (16)

3&2 Nadaud v An. Lee (F)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (14)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (13)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 11-10 USA

Nanna Madsen is getting a little bit tight. Allisen Corpuz sends her approach on 17 pin high to 12 feet; Madsen misses the green wide right. Could another spectacular comeback be brewing? Meanwhile Rose Zhang bounces back to birdie 11 and level up the anchor match again. 2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (16)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (15)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (14)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (13)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

Boutier A/S Zhang (11)

Europe 10-10 USA

A measure of how loudly the nerves are jangling for both teams: Yealimi Noh and Julia Lopez Ramirez tie the 14th in bogey. Both do well to make four-foot knee-shakers, having left long putts short â€¦ and having previously chunked and thinned a wedge respectively. But they get the job done. This is outrageously exciting. Please stop biting your nails. (I am biting my nails.) 2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (16)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (15)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (14)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (13)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

1UP Boutier v Zhang (10)

Europe 10-10 USA

Nastasia Nadaud from the centre of the par-five 16th fairway. Andrea Lee has gone over the back of the green. The door is open â€¦ but Nadaud whistles her ball into the bunker back right. Europe have lots of blue on the board, but absolutely none of it is a sure thing. The tension at Bernardus palpable. 2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (16)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (15)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (13)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (12)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

1UP Boutier v Zhang (10)

Europe 10-10 USA

From the centre of the 16th fairway, Nanna Madsen dunks her iron into the water guarding the front of the green! She wedges in from the dropzone, but she's taken four now, and Allisen Corpuz is behind the green in two. Corpuz chips up elegantly to 18 inches, and that's a win that keeps the US alive in that match! Meanwhile Celine Boutier breaks a run of nine halved holes in the anchor match with birdie. Some more blue on the board. 2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (16)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (15)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (13)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (11)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (12)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (11)

1UP Boutier v Zhang (10)

Europe 10-10 USA

Andrea Lee has her heart in her mouth as she slightly pulls her tee shot at the par-three 15th. But not enough to find the water on the left. She's back left of the green, and lags up to make her par and secure a half. Meanwhile Jennifer Kupcho grabs another hole back from Carlota Ciganda â€¦ as does Auston Kim against Lottie Woad, draining one from distance on 13! Game on (x2)! 3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (15)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (14)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (13)

2UP Woad v Kim (13)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (11)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (11)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (10)

Boutier A/S Zhang (9)

Europe 10-10 USA

Lindy Duncan wins her fifth hole in six against Maja Stark. The latter's putter has gone stone cold. Total dominance for the rookie and captain's pick. Meanwhile a chance for Julia Lopez Ramirez to double her advantage against Yealimi Noh on 13, but her short, straight birdie putt horseshoes out. That's careless. The nerves are really beginning to kick in now, with both sides spotting a route to victory. 3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (15)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (14)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (13)

3UP Woad v Kim (12)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (11)

Stark v Duncan 4UP (11)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (9)

Boutier A/S Zhang (9)

Europe 10-10 USA

Auston Kim drains one from downtown on 12. The birdie earns her first win of the day, and Lottie Woad's lead is cut to three holes. Nanna Madsen has an opportunity to close out her match on 15, but her 12-foot birdie putt burns the right-hand edge. She's dormie three over Allisen Corpuz. 3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (15)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (13)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (12)

3UP Woad v Kim (12)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (11)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (10)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (9)

Boutier A/S Zhang (8)

Europe 10-10 USA

Europe 10-10 USA In the blink of an eye, the USA are level. Moments after Alison Lee made history, Nelly Korda closes things out against Mimi Rhodes, whose race was run upon blading her chip from the heather through the green and into the water on the other side.

Nelly Korda beats Mimi Rhodes 4&2 Rhodes v Korda 4&2 (F)

3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (14)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (13)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (12)

4UP Woad v Kim (11)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (11)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (10)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (9)

Boutier A/S Zhang (8)

Europe 10-10 USA

Sky have a quick word with Alison Lee. â€œThankfully the weather turned around, and my golf game did too.â€

Europe 10-9 USA Both Alison Lee and Esther Henseleit find the 18th in regulation. But Henseleit is much further out, and she can't repeat her heroics on the 72nd at the British Open. The putt stops short, and she concedes the match. And so completes the biggest comeback in Solheim Cup singles history. Hearts break for poor Henseleit, who has brought so much to this edition, only to falter over the closing stretch. But hats off to Lee, who looked down and out before finding the hero within: she was five under through the last 11 holes!

Alison Lee beats Esther Henseleit 1UP Henseleit v Al. Lee 1UP (F)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (15)

3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (14)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (13)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (12)

4UP Woad v Kim (11)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (9)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (10)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (8)

Boutier A/S Zhang (7)

Europe 10-9 USA

Nanna Madsen drains a monster putt on 14! She didn't have her a-game with her on Friday; after a day of rest and contemplation, she's certainly got it now! She's three up over Allisen Corpuz with four to play! Meanwhile Mimi Rhodes and Nelly Korda take turns to send their approaches into 16 long and right. Rhodes is in much thicker nonsense, however. Henseleit v Al. Lee 1UP (17)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (15)

3UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (14)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (13)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (12)

4UP Woad v Kim (11)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (9)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (10)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (8)

Boutier A/S Zhang (7)

Europe 10-8 USA

Nastasia Nadaud responds to losing 12 to Andrea Lee by making birdie at 13. She reestablishes her two-shot lead. Julia Lopez Ramirez will be looking to replicate that bounceback, because she's just shipped 12 to Yealimi Noh by making bogey. Henseleit v Al. Lee 1UP (17)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (15)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (13)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (13)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (12)

4UP Woad v Kim (11)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (9)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (9)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (8)

Boutier A/S Zhang (7)

Europe 10-8 USA

Birdie for Mimi Rhodes on 15, and she's still alive! That's got the gallery going, though further up the course, plenty are stunned at Esther Henseleit's collapse. Alison Lee has played some magnificent golf to get herself back into the match, but there's not been much resistance. A couple of poor wedges, a couple of putts that have shaved the hole, and the margins between success and failure at the Solheim Cup are so small. Meanwhile Jennifer Kupcho snatches a hole back against Carlota Ciganda, and she's not given up hope of doing some more ear-cupping yet. Henseleit v Al. Lee 1UP (17)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (15)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (13)

1UP Nadaud v An. Lee (12)

2UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (11)

4UP Woad v Kim (10)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (9)

Stark v Duncan 3UP (9)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (8)

Boutier A/S Zhang (7)

Europe 10-8 USA

Alison Lee smells blood, and she fires an arrow straight at the flag on 17. Six feet away. Esther Henseleit gets to 12 feet, but she's going to five Lee the read, and when she shaves the edge, that aforementioned blood drains from her face. Lee knows the line now, and she's half the distance in. She's never missing, and from four down with seven to play, she's now dormie. Half a point guaranteed for the USA. Heartbreaking for Henseleit. Meanwhile par is enough for Lindy Duncan on 9, and she's now in total control against Maja Stark.

Europe 10-8 USA Birdie for Linn Grant on 15, and a comfortable win over Angel Yin is sealed! Her first singles victory at the Solheim Cup.

Linn Grant beats Angel Yin 4&3 Henseleit A/S Al. Lee (16)

4&3 Grant v Yin (F)

Rhodes v Korda 4UP (13)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (12)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (11)

2UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (11)

4UP Woad v Kim (9)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (8)

Stark v Duncan 2UP (8)

4UP Ciganda v Kupcho (7)

Boutier A/S Zhang (6)

Europe 10-8 USA

Mimi Rhodes on the brink. She really needs to chip in on 14, because Nelly Korda is on in regulation, albeit 70 feet away. Should Rhodes lose the hole, that's that. But she nearly holes out! A tap-in for par, and though Korda goes close with her monster putt, which would close out the match, it's just the half, and Rhodes stays alive for now.

Another birdie for Lindy Duncan on 8, and the 35-year-old rookie moves two clear of Maja Stark. Linn Grant can't get up and down from greenside sand at 14, and Angel Yin isn't finished yet. It's another birdie for Julia Lopez Ramirez, at 10, and she's taking control against Yealimi Noh. And how about this: birdie for Alison Lee on 16 to win her fourth hole in five against the crumbling Esther Henseleit! All square and what looked a sure point for Europe is now anything but! Henseleit A/S Al. Lee (16)

3UP Grant v Yin (14)

Rhodes v Korda 4UP (13)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (12)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (10)

2UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (10)

4UP Woad v Kim (9)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (8)

Stark v Duncan 2UP (8)

4UP Ciganda v Kupcho (7)

Boutier A/S Zhang (6)

Europe 9-8 USA

Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, good pals, have nevertheless been kryptonite to each other this week. Split apart finally, Hull's won her match, and Woad is romping her's! Her third birdie of the day, this time at 9, and she hits the turn against Auston Kim four holes to the good. Meanwhile Nanna Madsen walks in a long putt on 12 to double her lead over Allisen Corpuz. And Carlota Ciganda bounces back from that egregious tee shot on 6 by rolling in a 30-footer on 7 to reestablish her four-hole lead over Jennifer Kupcho. Looking good for Europe right now. 1UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (15)

4UP Grant v Yin (13)

Rhodes v Korda 4UP (13)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (12)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (10)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (9)

4UP Woad v Kim (9)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (8)

Stark v Duncan 1UP (7)

4UP Ciganda v Kupcho (7)

Boutier A/S Zhang (6)

Europe 9-8 USA

Europe 9-8 USA â€¦ Charley Hull gets on the par-five in two, and two putts later she wins both hole and match! A hug with her friend Megan Khang, who was never in it. Meanwhile Esther Henseleit has the opportunity to turn the momentum around in her match against Alison Lee, but her straight-enough-looking 12-foot birdie chance on 15 dies off to the left. And that shank into the water does for Carlota Ciganda on 6.

Charley Hull beats Megan Khang 3&2 3&2 Hull v Khang (F)

1UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (15)

4UP Grant v Yin (13)

Rhodes v Korda 4UP (12)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (11)

2UP Nadaud v An. Lee (10)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (9)

3UP Woad v Kim (8)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (7)

Stark v Duncan 1UP (7)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (6)

Boutier A/S Zhang (5)

Europe 9-8 USA

Par on 7 is enough for Lindy Duncan to complete a turnaround against Maja Stark. The big hitting of Nastasia Nadaud on 10 earns the French star a second win in three holes. Then on 16 â€¦

Lottie Woad birdies 8 to establish dominance over Auston Kim. Julia Lopez Ramirez turns around her match against Yealimi Noh with par at 7 and birdie at 9. Angel Yin finds a greenside bunker at 13 and can't get up and down; Linn Grant is now four up. As is Nelly Korda: Mimi Rhodes misses a short par putt on 12 to go four down with six to play. 2UP Hull v Khang (15)

1UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (14)

4UP Grant v Yin (13)

Rhodes v Korda 4UP (12)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (10)

1UP Nadaud v An. Lee (9)

1UP Lopez Ramirez v Noh (9)

3UP Woad v Kim (8)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (7)

Stark A/S Duncan (6)

4UP Ciganda v Kupcho (5)

Boutier A/S Zhang (4)

The eagle-eyed will have spotted Lindy Duncan levelling things up against Maja Stark. Birdie at 6 does the job. Meanwhile Esther Henseleit is beginning to unravel: she follows that chunked chip by thinning a bunker shot through the 14th green, and that's a third hole gone in a row. And on 6, Carlota Ciganda shanks her tee shot into the drink. Not a banner few moments for Team Europe.

Lauren Coughlan is taking control against Leona Maguire. She rolls in a downhill 20-footer for birdie to go 3UP. Linn Grant's 15-foot birdie putt on 12 dies off to the left on its final turn; Angel Yin takes two putts from the fringe at the back to tie the hole. And Megan Khang is still to win a hole today, leaving a makeable birdie putt on 15 short. Meanwhile Nanna Madsen reclaims the lead against Allisen Corpuz by sending her third close at the par-five 10th, while Carlota Ciganda extends her lead against an out-of-sorts Jennifer Kupcho. That's four birdies and four holes in a row for the Spaniard! 2UP Hull v Khang (15)

2UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (13)

3UP Grant v Yin (12)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (11)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (10)

1UP Nadaud v An. Lee (9)

Lopez Ramirez A/S Noh (7)

2UP Woad v Kim (7)

Maguire v Coughlin 3UP (7)

Stark A/S Duncan (6)

4UP Ciganda v Kupcho (5)

Boutier A/S Zhang (4)

Charley Hull pulls her drive at 14 down the left. She's lucky to evade the heather, but she's blocked out, and her second bounds away from the green and into sandy trouble. She lobs up well to ten feet, but with Megan Khang in for par, she needs to make the putt to retain her two-shot lead. And in it goes! A perfectly weighted right-to-left curler. But bad news for Europe back on 13, where Esther Henseleit, already out of position, chunks a greenside chip, and concedes the hole. Her four-hole lead cleaved in half in a couple of holes. 2UP Hull v Khang (14)

2UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (13)

3UP Grant v Yin (11)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (10)

Koerstz Madsen A/S Corpuz (9)

1UP Nadaud v An. Lee (8)

Lopez Ramirez A/S Noh (7)

2UP Woad v Kim (6)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (6)

1UP Stark v Duncan (5)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (4)

Boutier A/S Zhang (4)

Linn Grant restores her three-hole lead over Angel Yin. The latter was already in bother, having hit wood with her tee shot on 11, but Grant, with two putts for the win, walks in a birdie putt from the fringe to great acclaim. Meanwhile par on 8 is good enough for Nastasia Nadaud to take the lead against Andrea Lee for the first time in her match. Ditto Julia Lopez Ramirez on 7, her par levelling the match against Yealimi Noh. Quite a few of these matches are oscillating gently in the breeze. Good luck predicting the outcomes! 2UP Hull v Khang (13)

3UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (12)

3UP Grant v Yin (11)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (10)

Koerstz Madsen A/S Corpuz (9)

1UP Nadaud v An. Lee (8)

Lopez Ramirez v Noh 1UP (6)

2UP Woad v Kim (6)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (6)

1UP Stark v Duncan (5)

3UP Ciganda v Kupcho (4)

Boutier A/S Zhang (3)

Jennifer Kupcho makes a royal balls of the par-three 4th. She sends her tee shot onto a grassy knoll to the right of the green. Her chip down doesn't make the putting surface and performs a u-turn down a swale. Then her putt up fails to make it, too. She picks up and moves on, 3DOWN already. Those heroics of yesterday evening may have taken an emotional toll. Meanwhile Allisen Corpuz rolls in a 20-footer on 9 to tie things up again against Nanna Madsen.

Alison Lee wins her first hole of the day, sending her approach at 12 to four feet and tidying up for birdie. Her deficit against Esther Henseleit whittled down to three. Meanwhile Angel Yin clips a tree to the left of the par-three 11th, so her comeback is in danger of stalling the minute it began. 2UP Hull v Khang (13)

3UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (12)

2UP Grant v Yin (10)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (9)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (8)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (7)

Lopez Ramirez v Noh 1UP (6)

2UP Woad v Kim (6)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (5)

1UP Stark v Duncan (4)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (3)

Boutier A/S Zhang (2)

Something finally happens for Angel Yin. It's just a par on 10, but it's enough to snatch a hole back from Linn Grant, who had made the strange decision to putt out of the fescue at the side of the green. Her ball didn't make it to the dancefloor. Meanwhile with birdie at 5, Lauren Coughlin doubles her lead over Leona Maguire, who has momentarily misplaced her Solheim mojo. 2UP Hull v Khang (13)

4UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (11)

2UP Grant v Yin (10)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (9)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (8)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (7)

Lopez Ramirez v Noh 1UP (6)

2UP Woad v Kim (6)

Maguire v Coughlin 2UP (5)

1UP Stark v Duncan (4)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (3)

Boutier A/S Zhang (2) Angel Yin of Team United States. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mimi Rhodes needs to chip in from the back of 9 to salvage a half. She nearly does so, as well, her ball rolling elegantly towards the hole but somehow staying up on the right. Nelly Korda beginning to pull clear. As is Carlota Ciganda against Jennifer Kupcho, the former winning the putting contests this time round. She rolls in a 20-footer for birdie on 3, and yesterday evening's hero can't match the feat. 2UP Hull v Khang (12)

4UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (11)

3UP Grant v Yin (9)

Rhodes v Korda 3UP (9)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (8)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (7)

Lopez Ramirez v Noh 1UP (6)

2UP Woad v Kim (5)

Maguire v Coughlin 1UP (4)

1UP Stark v Duncan (4)

2UP Ciganda v Kupcho (3)

Boutier A/S Zhang (2)

Our first opportunity of the day to break into song. â™« Maja Stark, doo doo doo doo doo doooo, doo doo doo doo doo doooo, doo doo doo doo doo doooo, MA-JA STARK! â™ªâ™« Birdie for the popular Swede on 3 to give her the lead over Lindy Duncan. Birdie meanwhile for Yealimi Noh on 5 to regain the advantage against Julia Lopez Ramirez. And Auston Kim misses a short birdie putt on 5, Lottie Woad going 2UP in short order. It is all happening. 2UP Hull v Khang (12)

4UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (11)

3UP Grant v Yin (9)

Rhodes v Korda 2UP (8)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (7)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (7)

Lopez Ramirez v Noh 1UP (6)

2UP Woad v Kim (5)

Maguire v Coughlin 1UP (4)

1UP Stark v Duncan (4)

1UP Ciganda v Kupcho (2)

Boutier A/S Zhang (1)

The rain has finally stopped. Allisen Corpuz fires a dart straight at the flag on 7, caring not a jot about the creek guarding the green. Her bravery earns her a birdie and cuts Nanna Madsen's lead in half. Meanwhile Jennifer Kupcho, who made 122 feet's worth of putts on 17 and 18 last night, misses a chance to tie the 2nd against Carlota Ciganda from three feet. Golf, huh. 2UP Hull v Khang (11)

4UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (10)

3UP Grant v Yin (8)

Rhodes v Korda 2UP (8)

1UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (7)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (5)

Lopez Ramirez A/S Noh (4)

1UP Woad v Kim (4)

Maguire v Coughlin 1UP (3)

Stark A/S Duncan (2)

1UP Ciganda v Kupcho (2)

Boutier A/S Zhang (1)

Auston Kim misses a short birdie putt on 4, and Lottie Woad, who had already converted, hits the front. Megan Khang shaves the cup on 11; so close to a bounceback birdie, but Charley Hull remains 2UP. And Celine Boutier leaves a birdie putt one roll short on 1, so no fast start for Europe in the anchor match. But Mimi Rhodes rattles in a 15-footer for birdie at 8 to halve the hole and hang on in there against Nelly Korda. 2UP Hull v Khang (11)

4UP Henseleit v Al. Lee (9)

3UP Grant v Yin (8)

Rhodes v Korda 2UP (8)

2UP Koerstz Madsen v Corpuz (6)

Nadaud A/S An. Lee (4)

Lopez Ramirez A/S Noh (4)

1UP Woad v Kim (4)

Maguire v Coughlin 1UP (3)

Stark A/S Duncan (2)

Ciganda A/S Kupcho (1)

Boutier A/S Zhang (1)