Queensland woman falls to her death at Bali cliff popular with tourists

The death of an Australian woman in a cliff fall at a popular Bali tourist destination has been described as â€œincredibly sadâ€.

Police say the 29-year-old Queenslander was found stuck on the side of Kelingking beach cliff on Saturday morning, local time. Emergency services rushed to the scene but she fell further before they could reach her.

â€œThe victim is estimated to have fallen around 9am,â€ said Nusa Penida's alert unit coordinator, Cakra Negara.

â€œAt the time, she was seeking an independent path toward the edge of the cliff before slipping and falling into the ravine,â€ he said.

â€œWhen found, the victim had sustained several fractures; we secured her onto a stretcher to facilitate the evacuation process.â€

Bali's police shared imagery of rescue efforts at Kelingking beach in Bali after a woman fell off a cliff

Kelingking beach is one of the most popular destinations for Bali tourists, offering panoramic views from the 180-metre-high coastal cliff.

Nusa Penida police said the woman was visiting the area on a holiday.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed that the government was providing consular assistance to the woman's family.

â€œWe send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time,â€ they said. â€œThe family have requested privacy at this difficult time.â€

Queensland's premier, David Crisafulli, described the death as â€œtremendously sadâ€.

â€œTo have a life taken away in a heartbeat like that â€¦ it's just incredibly, incredibly sad,â€ he told reporters on Sunday. â€œI just express my sympathies to her family and those loved ones with her and back at home.

â€œI think all of Queensland collectively looks at that and just feels … just a huge degree of sorrow.â€

Bali

Swimming at Kelingking beach, sometimes referred to as T-Rex Bay, is banned year-round due to dangerous currents.

The trek down to the beach can take two hours on a treacherous path.

The site gained international notoriety last year after a developer began construction on a giant, 182-metre tall glass elevator that was meant to increase tourism to the area and ease the hike down.

The project came at the expense of the untouched view and prompted swift outrage from local lawmakers and tourists alike.

Bali's governor said in November he had ordered the company behind it to demolish the structure within six months. But a protracted legal fight continues and a metal skeleton remains attached to the cliff face.