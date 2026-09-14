Liverpool v Tottenham: Preview, expected line-ups and stats



League Cup,

Round of 32 League Cup,

Liverpool

LIV

20:00

Tottenham

TOT Venue

Anfield

Liverpool's lack of rest between games is the â€œworst scenarioâ€, Andoni Iraola says as the head coach targets his first domestic home win at the third attempt.

Following a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid and 0-0 draw with Fulham at Anfield last week, the Reds meet Tottenham in the EFL Cup last 32 three days after being held by the Cottagers and five days before visiting Iraola's former side, Bournemouth, in the Premier League.

â€œYou notice if it's four or five days in comparison to two or three days,â€ said Iraola. â€œIt's a massive difference, but it is what it is.

â€œWe are in a process where I have to learn who is ready to play three or four games in a row every two or three days and who needs a rest so the performance level doesn't get affected.â€

While Liverpool are making their first appearance in this season's competition, Tottenham enjoyed their only win and scored their only goals of their first five games of the season by thrashing Championship side Charlton Athletic 5-1 at home in the second round.

Another win might soften some of the shock around Spurs' start to the campaign, failing to score in their opening four league games for the first time by drawing 0-0 at home to Everton on Saturday, which gave Roberto De Zerbi's team their second point.

â€œIt's not difficult because I'm lucky to have these players and I'm convinced, 100%, of the quality of the players,â€ said De Zerbi.

â€œI love the players as players, [for their] qualitiesâ€¦ and as guys. It's difficult because there are many, many good players, but [the] other problems [are not difficult].â€

Liverpool v Tottenham: Carabao Cup team news

Iraola says Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in place of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson. Joe GomezÂ has recovered from a muscle injury the defender sustained during pre-season but is likely to start on the bench.

Defenders Conor Bradley and Giovanni LeoniÂ (knee) and forwards Federico Chiesa (muscle) and Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)Â are out.

Winger Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and full-back Pedro Porro (muscle) are sidelined for Spurs, as is playmaker Sandro Tonali with a knock.

Midfielder Xavi Simons and widemen Mykhailo Mudryk and Wilson Odobert are also injured but deadline-day signing Tosin Adarabioyo could make his full debut and full-back Destiny Udogie (knee) could return.

James Maddison returned on the bench against Everton following the midfielder's shoulder problem. Forward Richarlison remains out of the squad, having said he wants to leave.

Liverpool v Tottenham: EFL Cup predicted line ups

Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, Trey Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch, Rio Ngumoha, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Lewis Koumas

Tottenham: Martin Dubravka, Archie Gray, Marcos Senesi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel

Liverpool v Spurs: Carabao Cup stats, recent form

This will be the seventh time the teams have met in the competition since 1984, with the home team winning each of the last four EFL Cup matches between the clubs

Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 visits from Tottenham since May 2011, although one of their five draws along the way came in the most recent such game, when Richarlison's 90th-minute equaliser earned Spurs a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on March 15

That ended a run of three straight wins for Liverpool in the fixture as part of a sequence of five victories in six encounters with Spurs, the exception being a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals in 2024/25

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the top scorer in the history of the fixture in all competitions, scoring 14 times to put the Egypt captain three ahead of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves

Overall in all competitions, Liverpool have 92 wins to Tottenham's 50 in the fixture, with 45 draws and the Reds leading 312-219 on aggregate

By winning the EFL Cup 10 times, Liverpool are the most successful team in the history of the competition, although Manchester City moved one behind them by triumphing last season

Only Liverpool, City, Manchester United (6), Chelsea (5) and Aston Villa (5) have won the EFL Cup more times than Tottenham (4), whose most recent win, in 2007/08, was their last domestic trophy

Tottenham have won four and lost three of their EFL Cup meetings with Liverpool, although they were knocked out with a 4-0 away defeat in the most recent of those in the 2024/25 semi-finals following that 1-0 first-leg win

Spurs have scored more than one goal in one of their last nine away games, failing to net four times along the way for a total of six goals

No current Tottenham player has scored more goals for the club against Liverpool than Richarlison (3), who is their top scorer in the fixture since May 2022

Where to watch Liverpool v Tottenham: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Tuesday is at 20:00 BST (17:00 ET / 12:00 PT). In the UK, live TV coverage is on ITV4, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra.

Streaming is via ITV's website and ITVX app, which is available on a vast variety of devices for viewing on the go.Â

Via Now TV, Sky Sports costs Â£14.99 for a day membership, Â£27.99 a month for a 12-month membership or Â£34.99 a month with no contract.

Liverpool v Tottenham: EFL Cup prediction