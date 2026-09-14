50 Cent Shows Love to Tom Brady for Rapping In Da Club During NFL Broadcast: All He Do Is Win

Tom Brady loves him some 50 Cent. The NFL legend rapped a line from 50's Billboard Hot 100-topping smash â€œIn Da Clubâ€ while wishing a colleague a happy birthday, as Brady was on the call for the Sunday (Sept. 13) battle of NFC East foes Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on FOX.

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â€œGo shawty, it's your birthday,â€ Brady said as NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino was celebrating his 55th birthday. Fans unaware of Brady's 50 Cent fandom were taken aback by the move and voiced their confusion on X.

Essentially Sports posted an article about the â€œIn Da Clubâ€ exchange, which made it onto 50's radar on Monday (Sept. 14). The G-Unit mogul showed love to Brady for using his lyrics. â€œDon't worry Tom is gonna win, all he do is win,â€ 50 captioned a post on Instagram.

It's not the first time the legendary quarterback has referenced 50's discography. Back in 2019, Brady used â€œMany Menâ€ to soundtrack an IG post following a playoff victory over the San Diego Chargers, as TB12 was on his way to winning another Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

â€œOh sâ€“t he gonna do it again, he listening to Many Men getting his mind right,â€ 50 responded at the time.

Brady did it again after winning his seventh Super Bowl while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. TB12 posted a photo of himself to his IG Story, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with â€œMany Menâ€ providing the soundtrack.

â€œMany Menâ€ landed on 50's seminal debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2003. While it remains one of 50's catalog standouts, the track never made the Hot 100.