Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy unless Trumps name is added to building: court documents

Warning of “certain fiscal collapse within weeks” and possible bankruptcy, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ board of trustees could vote as early as Tuesday on another resolution adding President Donald Trump’s name to the building facade, with officials arguing it is necessary to secure Â his fundraising support, as well as Â a measure that would immediately close the center’s main building.

The resolutions Â expected to be introduced at the Â tomorrow’s Â meeting Â warned that the Center faces a “dire financial position” if Trump’s name is not added to the faÃ§ade, and that the performing arts will not be able to afford payroll and maintenance “within a matter of weeks.”

“The Board understands that without such appropriate recognition it is unlikely that President Trump will provide the fundamental oversight of the renovation of the main building and lead the fiscal rescue of the Center,” says the resolution, Â which includes 10 options Â for the board to consider to place Trump’s name Â on the marble facade under the name of the center.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

This follows previous votes of the board to rename the facility after Trump, and then to honor him as the man who “renovated and restored” the center. Â

Rep. Joyce Beatty — whose legal fight has for now prevented the renaming of the performing arts center — is urging a federal judge to step in before the board holds “another vote to shut down the Kennedy Center.” Â

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper had earlier scheduled a conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday and the Kennedy Center’s board plans to meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The center voted in December to add Trump’s name on the outside of the building before a federal judge ordered its removal in May. The Kennedy Center’s board voted 23-3 last month on an earlier resolution to close the facility for two years as part of a $285 million renovation plan, according to a court filing. The board, members of which were largely appointed by Trump, also voted to add Trump’s name back onto the Kennedy Center building as many as two more times, according to the filing.

While Congress already appropriated $257 million for the project, the board has argued that Trump would raise another $100 million for the center.

Cooper is considering blocking the proposed Â tribute, Â which Beatty’s lawyers argue violate the court’s previous order. The resolutions appear to be part of the board’s efforts to convince Judge Cooper that the future of the Kennedy Center depends on Trump’s support, which hinges on putting his name on the building.

According to the court filings, Trump’s allies on the board plan to propose two draft resolutions during the meeting related to closing the center for a massive renovation project as well as adding Trump’s name to the faÃ§ade.

One of the resolutions seeks to green-light closing the Kennedy Center’s main building for two years to carry out major renovations. The resolution cited recent issues with a falling chunk of the ceiling in the center’s Grand Foyer, arguing the building is unsafe for visitors and employees. Â

A chunk of the ceiling of the Kennedy Center's grand foyer fell Friday night amid heavy rain in the D.C. area. Obtained by ABC News

“The Board, being duly advised, believes that the risk associated with exposing patrons and employees to a hazardous building greatly outweighs any reputational risk associated with closing the main building,” the resolution said. Â

According to the resolution, the Kennedy Center’s programming — including the National Symphony Orchestra, Mark Twain Prize, and Kennedy Center Honors — would continue offsite or at an adjacent building during the two-year project. Â

While the board already voted to close the Center in August, this week’s resolutions appear to further justify the changes and argue that the board has been “guided by the court’s expressed thoughts about its statutory and fiduciary obligations.”

Arguing that the Kennedy Center faces “certain fiscal collapse within weeks,” the other resolution said the Kennedy Center “will not be able to support its payroll obligations, nor routine maintenance contracts within a matter of weeks” and requires Trump’s fundraising assistance to be saved from bankruptcy. Â

“While actively considering alternative means of fiscal survival, President Trump has offered to step in and raise the necessary funds to keep the Center from bankruptcy during its much-needed renovation,” said the resolution. Â

John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is seen at center with the State Department at lower right, as viewed from the Washington Monument, in Washington, Sept. 9, 2026. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Acknowledging the ongoing legal battle, the resolution said that the tribute would “comply” with the decision blocking the renaming of the Kennedy Center, while offering Trump “recognition in a concrete and public fashion.” Â

The documents mark the latest instance when the board or the Department of Justice has argued that the Kennedy Center would face ruin without Trump’s support. Last month, the DOJ warned the Center could be demolished if Trump’s name is not added to the building.

“Without those efforts, the Â Center Â will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years,” the filing said. “Such a replacement will fail to adequately honor President John F. Â Kennedy, but would be simpler and more economical to build, operate, and maintain.” Â