Kash Patel defends FBI hiring policy on applicants who have engaged in bestiality

The FBI director, Kash Patel, defended his agency's decision to roll back restrictions on agent applicants who have previously engaged in bestiality, arguing the FBI â€œdid not want to punish victims of bestialityâ€ by automatically disqualifying them.

The unusual topic of bestiality emerged during a Senate judiciary committee oversight hearing on Tuesday after Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican John Kennedy questioned Patel's decision to remove barriers that previously prevented applicants who engaged in prostitution and bestiality from being qualified for a job at the FBI.

â€œI'm trying to understand why you did this,â€ Kennedy told Patel. â€œWe're having a tough time attracting agents, good quality agents we all can trust â€¦ Why would you even get into bestiality?â€

Kash Patel defends changes in FBI hiring policy regarding bestiality â€“ video

Patel said the change was recommended to him after he saw various â€œcasesâ€ in which qualified FBI applicants were denied consideration because they had been forced into bestiality as a result of human trafficking.

â€œI say this with respect to the person who recommended it, why didn't you just say: â€˜What planet did you parachute in from?'â€ Kennedy replied.

It is unclear how many FBI applicants have fallen into this category. The FBI did not respond to a question about the data to support Patel's assertion.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson insisted the bureau was â€œnot relaxing hiring standardsâ€ and that the change allows it to consider â€œthe whole of personâ€ in certain circumstances. They reiterated that applicants who engaged in criminal sexual acts were not eligible for employment.

The spokesperson said it had â€œa number of applicants in previous years who suffered sexual abuse in their past, causing questions about prostitution, bestiality or other similar issues to affect their background check process through zero fault of their ownâ€.

â€œThey showed me cases in which people were forced into it and had applied to the FBI, and so I thought: â€˜They should be considered. It's not an automatic disqualification.' That's all,â€ Patel told Kennedy.

The rule change, first reported by CBS News in August, allows the FBI to consider candidates who hired a sex worker under specific circumstances, a person who stole from an employer under certain circumstances, and a person who engaged in bestiality or animal cruelty â€“ so long as the incident took place before they were 18 years old.

Kennedy, generally an ally of Donald Trump's administration, grilled Patel on the hiring qualification change, arguing that it â€œreally hurtâ€ the FBI's reputation.

At one point, the Republican senator from Louisiana asked Patel whether the change â€œdisqualified the animalâ€ from FBI service.

While Patel characterized the change as nondiscriminatory toward victims, Durbin refuted the notion and claimed it was a way to protect those who engaged in bestiality.

â€œYou dropped automatic disqualification for applicants who have been engaged in bestiality, not victims of bestiality â€“ applicants who have engaged,â€ Durbin said to Patel.

Patel responded: â€œApplicants who have engaged in bestiality means they were victims of bestiality because they were forced to do so.â€

Democrats sent a letter to Patel on Monday requesting more information about the rule change and applicants who fell into the categories.