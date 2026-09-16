Nike co-founder Phil Knight to donate $1.1 billion to Oregon medical center

Phil Knight, former chairman and founder of Nike, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2019.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, will donate $1.1 billion to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Oregon and its Providence Heart Institute, according to a press release published Tuesday.

The gift marks one of the largest donations to a healthcare institution in American history, according to the release, and the second significant donation from the Knight family in roughly the last year after the couple gifted $2 billion to Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute.

The latest donation will be used to “create Oregon’s first hospital dedicated to women’s health” and fund cardiological care at Providence’s eight hospitals across the state.

“Today’s gift marks a significant and transformational milestone for Providence and healthcare in the greater Northwest,” said Erik Wexler, president and CEO of Providence, in the release. “It enables us to create new possibilities in women’s health, in cardiovascular care as well as enhance access and support for patients, as we work to be the best place to give and receive care.”

The Knights’ donation is only their latest gift to Providence. The couple has already donated $200 million to the Providence Heart Institute over the past decade, according to the release.