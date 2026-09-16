Al-Qaida and IS-linked violence in Africas Sahel belt set to hit record levels this year

Islamist extremist violence in Africa's Sahel region is set to reach historic highs after a series of sweeping offensives by groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, according to new figures compiled by the conflict monitor Acled.

As the US marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks launched by al-Qaida against targets in Washington and New York, the statistics underline the continued expansion of the veteran organisation in parts of Africa â€“ in stark contrast with its relative weakness elsewhere.

Compiled by Acled, which stands for Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the statistics focus on the centre of Islamic militancy in three countries â€“ Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger â€“ which together comprise a huge and hotly contested zone at the heart of the strategic Sahel region.

According to the respected non-profit organisation, incidents of violence with jihadist groups present in the three countries have soared from 63 in 2016 to 2,845 in 2025. So far this year, 2,145 events have already been logged. If current trends continue in coming months, an annual total of well over 3,000 events appears likely.

Sahel violence chart

Though total deaths from terrorism globally have fallen to their lowest level since 2008, those in the Sahel have risen sharply.

â€œTerrorism has become more geographically concentrated: the Sahel continued to record some of the world's highest terrorism death tolls, with the UN recording more than 9,000 deaths from security incidents across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in 2025,â€ the 2026 report of the Global Peace Index noted earlier this year.

Screenshot of a video filmed by JNIM fighters in Mansila, Burkina Faso, in 2024.

In April, a joint offensive in Mali launched by the al-Qaida-linked group Jama'at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Tuareg-dominated rebel group Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) targeted strategic towns, government forces and their Russian auxiliaries with ambushes, car bombs, drones and raids, inflicting significant casualties.

Mali's defence minister died in a suicide attack on his residence in the garrison town of Kati, 9 miles north-west of the capital, Bamako, and the head of military intelligence was killed.

Other attacks hit Mali's international airport, while rebels seized control of the strategic city of Kidal, a former stronghold of the FLA, after soldiers fled and a force of Russian mercenaries surrendered. The defeat reversed a key symbolic victory won by the junta in Mali three years ago.

Since then, JNIM has continued to expand areas under its control in Mali, killing more soldiers and Russian mercenaries in recent weeks, and broadening its operations in some neighbouring countries.

Much of the violence involves fighting with rival groups. The conflict has also included multiple killings by government armed forces and Russian mercenaries.

Three Russian mercenaries, on right, in northern Mali. Photograph: French Army/AP

In Burkina Faso, JNIM has claimed more than 130 attacks in 2026, striking closer to Ouagadougou, the capital. In Niger, the group claimed at least 17 attacks but remained significantly less active than its rival Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, according to a recent United Nations report based on intelligence supplied by member states.

Experts said JNIM had distanced itself from al-Qaida's historic objectives of striking the US and its allies.

â€œIn the Sahel, Islamic State and al-Qaida now command big areas but these are very localised groups. Not a single attack in Europe or the US has been planned in the Sahel,â€ said Ulf Laessing, a senior analyst at the Konrad Adenauer foundation in Berlin.

The other main group in sub-Saharan Africa with links to al-Qaida is al-Shabaab, which has dominated much of Somalia's rural areas for many years.

â€œIn east Africa, al-Shabaab remains one of the continent's deadliest groups, with Acled recording more than 10,000 reported deaths in al-Shabaab-related violence over the past 18 months,â€ said Peter Bofin, Acled's senior analyst for south-east Africa. â€œDespite some degradation of its extortion in Mogadishu, its revenue streams stretch across the country, and the region.â€

Militant groups linked loosely to IS are active in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Chad and Nigeria, where they were targeted by US airstrikes last year.

The continuing expansion in sub-Saharan Africa has been welcomed in al-Qaida's propaganda, but experts point out the continent barely featured in the group's strategic planning until recent years. â€œTwenty-five years ago it was all about Afghanistan and then Iraq â€¦ Africa wasn't really of interest then. Now its the main area of operations,â€ said Laessing.

A Somali police officer at the site of an al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu in 2023. Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Though sectarian and ethnic conflict, bitter competition over resources, poor governance, endemic instability and other factors make Africa a fertile ground for Islamic militant recruiters, territory in places like Mali and Somalia has major limitations as a base for campaigns elsewhere in the world or for long-range terrorist attacks.

At its peak in the years after the 9/11 attacks, al-Qaida affiliates posed a significant threat to authorities across much of the Middle East, with thousands convinced by the group's call for a global uprising against the US, Israel and local regimes. Al-Qaida was also able to inspire and direct a series of lethal attacks in Europe that killed hundreds.

However, the recent UN report described al-Qaida senior leadership as â€œmarginalisedâ€ and noted that the group's capability and intent to conduct external operations remained â€œunclearâ€.

Analysts point out there has been no formal declaration of a successor to Ayman al-Zawahiri, the veteran Egyptian militant killed in Kabul by the US in 2022.

There has been no declaration of who will succeed Ayman al-Zawahiri, seen here with Osama bin Laden in 2001, as al-Qaida leader since his death in 2022. Photograph: Daily Dawn/Reuters

Instead, the de facto leader is believed to be 66-year-old Saif al-Adel, who is thought to have been in Iran since 2002 and has yet to make any public statement. Other leaders are likely to be based in Afghanistan, where the group has been able to rebuild a limited infrastructure, western intelligence services believe.

The most potent al-Qaida affiliate outside Africa is the Yemen-based Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which the UN report described as â€œthe vanguard of the global al-Qaida movementâ€ and one of the few affiliates committed to continuing al-Qaida's decades-old campaign against the US.

In May, AQAP's media channels released a new video calling on Muslims in Europe and the US to carry out local attacks and to fight on â€œbehalf of the [Islamic community] in any way possibleâ€.

But though AQAP continues to maintain an estimated 2,000 fighters, largely entrenched in the mountains between Abyan and Shabwa, the group's activity fell by approximately 70%, from 63 events in the first seven months of 2025 to 19 during the same period in 2026, according to Acled.

Some analysts have contrasted the high numbers of militants currently mobilised by groups such as JNIM and al-Shabaab, which number in the tens of thousands, with the much more limited manpower available to al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks. Others stress the very different intentions and capabilities of the group now and 25 years ago.