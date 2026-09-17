Sunderland v AZ, Milan v Benfica and more: Europa League clockwatch – live

Key events

Time to sign off; I'll leave you with Louise Taylor's match report from the Stadium of Light. Thanks for joining me, I've learned a surprising amount about Dutch slang. Until next time â€¦

With Le Bris talking about players being tired, it's worth a look at their upcoming schedule, starting at the Etihad on Sunday â€¦ 20 Sept Man City (A) 10 Oct Brighton (H) 15 Oct Torreense (A) 18 Oct Bournemouth (H) 22 Oct Lech Poznan (A) 25 Oct Leeds (H) 31 Oct Coventry (A) 5 Nov Dinamo Zagreb (H).

RÃ©gis Le Bris gives his reaction. â€œIt was a tough game, as we expected, because they're a very good team. We were a bit exhausted after Arsenal at home, but we played with heart and togetherness.â€ He praises Le FÃ©e for his â€œbraveryâ€ in taking the penalty, and other players from â€œstepping upâ€ to make crucial blocks. â€œI hope the fans enjoy the moment,â€ he concludes. â€œThey deserve to enjoy an occasion like tonight.â€

Full time in the Carabao Cup: Manchester United 2-3 Brighton. That, and more, with Will Unwin here:

Europa League results Milan 0-2 Benfica

Anderlecht 1-2 Lyon

Leverkusen 2-0 Celje

Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0 D Zagreb

Olympiakos 2-1 Jagiellonia

Sturm Graz 0-0 Rennes

Sunderland 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Trai Hume says the result is a reward for Sunderland fans who stuck with the team in League One. â€œIf you'd asked me five years ago if we'd be here, I wouldn't have believed it.â€ Enzo Le FÃ©e was relieved to score from the spot after Saturday's events. â€œWe are really happy to get the three points, and I hope the fans enjoyed the moment.â€

FT: Anderlecht 1-2 Lyon Lyon hold on for victory, thanks to early goals from Noah Nartey and Keito Nakamura in Brussels.

Full time! Sunderland 1-0 AZ A tough battle for Sunderland, but they emerge with all three points thanks to Enzo Le Fee's penalty. Both teams could have scored two or three, but nobody inside the Stadium of Light cares.

Three added minutes for Sunderland to navigate, as Brobbey hooks an effort over the bar. In fact, it'll be a corner â€¦

Sunderland have to score â€¦ but somehow don't! Brobbey's effort is saved and it falls to Angulo, who takes a touch with the keeper nowhere â€“ and somehow, Dijkstra blocks it on the line.

Another AZ chance! Patati has the chance to atone for conceding the penalty, but he skies his effort from 12 yards out.

Olympiakos 2-1 Jagiellonia: Roman Yaremchuk looks to have nabbed a late winner for the hosts, in a boost to new manager Imanol Alguacil.

Sunderland 1-0 AZ: Chris Rigg is on for Sunderland, replacing Danso. I think Le Bris is switching to three/five at the back to try and see this out.

Attacking changes for AZ, with Calvin Stengs replacing Schouten â€¦ and our man Hornkamp is on for Meerdink.

Big save! Robin Roefs makes a save, but AZ win the ball back and Meerdink looks certain to score â€¦ only for the keeper to throw his body in the way again!

Jordy Clasie heads off for AZ, replaced by Dave Kwakman â€“ a great name, but not the best on the visitors' bench, so long as Jizz Hornkamp is sitting there.

Leverkusen double their lead over Celje, defender Funky Cold Facundo Medina making it 2-0.

Sunderland 1-0 AZ: Mukiele appeals for a penalty after a challenge in the box, but gets nothing. He berates the referee, risking a second yellow card before thinking better of it and walking away.

From 2-0 down, Brighton lead Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford. Get the latest Carabao Cup news from Will Unwin:

In La Liga, Barcelona lead promoted Racing Santander 4-1 at half-time. Joao Cancelo and Raphinha have both struck twice; Lamine Yamal could even afford to miss a penalty.

Sunderland 1-0 AZ: Mukiele climbs to meet Xhaka's cross at the near post, but heads wide.

As for the penalty incident, Le Fee had shaken off his defender and was about to shoot before Patati intervened â€“ he was unfortunate, but there was contact.

Straight after Sunderland's first European goal for 73 years, Regis Le Bris makes three changes. Fofana, Hume and Isidor are off, with Brobbey, Meunier and Angulo on.

GOAL! Sunderland 1-0 AZ (Le Fee pen 65′) Le Fee, who saw his spot-kick saved against Arsenal on Saturday, steps up â€¦ and slots into the right corner, with the keeper going the other way! Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee gets the better of AZ Alkmaar's keeper Jari De Busser to put the home side ahead. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters Le Fee, his teammates and Sunderland fans celebrate his goal. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Penalty to Sunderland! They've been second-best so far in this half, but Enzo Le Fee has the chance to score a historic goal from the spot â€¦

Valdemar Andreasen replaces the lively Smit for AZ â€“ although he has to wait an extra minute after Smit took too long to get off the field.

GOAL! Anderlecht 1-2 Lyon (Cvetokic 61′) Mihajlo Cvetkovic pulls one back for Anderlecht, steering his header just beyond Remy Descamps in the Lyon goal. Mihajlo Cvetkovic heads Anderlecht back into the game. Photograph: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Reuters

GOAL! Milan 0-2 Benfica (Kaminski 53′) Jakub Kaminski makes it 2-0, slamming the ball home from a cross, with Milan's defence once again caught on their heels. Benfica’s Jakub Kaminski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. Photograph: Antonio Calanni/AP

â€œNo need to go back to black and white footage, Kari,â€ writes Nelson Calvinho. â€œMilan v Benfica 1990 European Cup final is one of my all time heartbreaks as a benfiquista. Its still hard to forgive how easy we made it for that Rijkaard goal.â€ Here are some highlights â€“ but there's better news for Nelson tonight â€¦

Sunderland go close! Hume fires on goal but De Busser clears away with his legs. Moments later, Hume is in the right place again, but can't keep his header down from 10 yards out.

Sunderland 0-0 AZ: At the other end, Isidor rushes his shot and sends it well wide. Dan Ballard comes on for Alderete â€¦

AZ go close! Kees Smit twists and turns to get in behind the defence, but drags his shot just wide of the far post. He should have at least hit the target there.

Milan 0-1 Benfica: Christian Pulisic is on for Milan as they look for an equaliser.

The second half is under way in Sunderland, and elsewhere. AZ make a half-time change, with the booked Oufkir replaced by Weslley Patati.

â€œMilan v Benfica is one of the great European clashes, evoking black and white footage, spectators with hats, and the individual brilliance of Eusebio pitted against catenaccio,â€ writes Kari Tulinius. â€œDodi Lukebakio just fulfilled his role with a beautiful solo strike. The Milanese defense didn't play their part in the drama, however, mostly standing still. Also, I haven't seen so much as a single Stetson in the crowd.â€

Catch up on the Carabao Cup here:

Europa League half-time scores Milan 0-0 Benfica

Anderlecht 0-2 Lyon

Leverkusen 1-0 Celje

Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiakos 1-1 Jagiellonia

Sturm Graz 0-0 Rennes

Sunderland 0-0 AZ

Half time: Sunderland 0-0 AZ Enzo Le Fee whips a shot just wide of the post as Sunderland end the half firmly on top, but without the breakthrough goal.

Olympiakos 1-1 Jagiellonia Armando Gonzalez gets the hosts back on terms just before half-time.

Sunderland 0-0 AZ: The hosts keep pressing, with Isidor nicking the ball from Chavez and whipping a cross that Schouten has to clear behind.

There are La Liga games going on tonight, too â€“ but not at Levante, where torrential rain has put paid to their fixture against Athletic Club. Looks fine to me, honestly. Game's gone. Athletic players try to warm up at Levante. Photograph: Ana Escobar/EPA