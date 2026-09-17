Jets suspend star goalie Hellebuyck after training camp no-show

The Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night suspended star goalie Connor Hellebuyck for failure to report to training camp.

The Jets, who open camp Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, didn’t disclose how long the suspension would last. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with reporters Thursday morning, the team said.

The suspension is the latest development in an ongoing saga that stems from Hellebuyck’s desire to leave the franchise that drafted him in 2012.

In a statement issued through his agent, Ray Petkau, in late August, the 2025 NHL MVP and three-time Vezina Trophy winner asked to be traded. Hellebuyck said he “tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options.”

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“My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family,” Hellebuyck said in the statement. “… [I] hope a resolution can be reached soon.”

In the weeks since that statement, there has been additional attention on the Jets to see how they would navigate the situation a season after missing the playoffs. Winnipeg finished eight points out of the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot a year after having the NHL’s best record.

Several reasons contributed to the Jets missing the playoffs for the first time in three years, including an extended absence for Hellebuyck.

The 33-year-old underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure in late November and sat out about a month. Winnipeg went 3-10-1 in his absence after starting the season 11-7.

Hellebuyck finished the season 23-23-11 with a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. His GAA was his highest since the 2021-22 season (2.97); his save percentage was the worst of his career after never previously finishing below .900.

He did guide the United States to its first Olympic goal medal since 1980 in February.

The Jets will open camp with six goalies on their roster, with Hellebuyck among those listed.

Stuart Skinner, who signed a two-year contract worth $3.75 million annually in free agency, has the most NHL experience of the group, apart from Hellebuyck. Skinner went 23-17-9 with a 2.92 GAA and a .888 save percentage last season, which he started with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was part of the Oilers teams that reached consecutive Stanley Cup finals in 2024 and 2025 before losing to the Florida Panthers.

Thomas Milic is the only other current Jets goalie who played in the NHL last season. Milic, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.46 GAA and a .871 save percentage in three games after spending the majority of 2025-26 playing in the AHL for the Manitoba Moose.