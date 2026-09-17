Americas Got Talent Season 21 Finale Is All Set

America voted, the results are in, and the 10 contestants are locked-away for the America's Got Talent finale.

Following the semifinals, six acts collected enough votes to qualify for the final. They are Acro Canine Crew (animal act), Come Here (dancers), Geno Ploeger (magician), Olivia Befus (animal act), Royal Lasers (laser dance act) and Veronika Goroshkova (aerial pole).

With those results, the dream ends for contestants Luke Taleno, the Cuba-born rapper; and Travis Garland, a vocalist on Dancing with the Stars.

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The six selected finalists join four previously-announced Golden Buzzer winners: Hundred Fingers (magic group), Lai Noelle (singer), Nene Royal (singer/musician) and Unitree (robots).

Next up, the two-night conclusion of AGT season 21. Each finalist will perform on night one, next Tuesday, Sept. 22, with the results and winner announcement the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 23.

What's at stake is a grand prize of $1 million, along with a headline spot in a Las Vegas live show. This season rung in the changes with a new Judges' Callbacks round, which gave select performers a second chance to perform before the judges' chose who to advance for the live round. Also, judges had an expanded total of 10 Golden Buzzers to play with.

Actors Howie Mandel and SofÃ­a Vergara, and Spice Girl Melanie â€œMel Bâ€ Brown made the big calls through the season alongside veteran judge and executive producer Simon Cowell, who recently underwent surgery and temporarily stepped away from judging duties. Heidi Klum and Kenan Thompson filled in for the Brit in recent weeks.

â€œWe are praying that he can be back anytime soon. We know we got one week left. There is a chance. We can cross some fingers,â€ AGT host Terry Crews told Us magazine earlier this week. â€œBut the biggest thing is, I want him to get better. I want him to get well.â€

The AGT semifinals results episode aired Wednesday night, Sept. 16 on NBC and welcomed back Chris Turner, the improv rapper who placed second overall in the talent quest's 20th season.

Watch Turner's performance and the results below.