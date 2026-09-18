YouTube star Ms Rachel to match Macklemores $1m Palestine aid donation

YouTube star Ms Rachel has said she is matching rapper Macklemore's $1m donation to organizations supporting Palestinians, calling on other public figures to follow suit.

Macklemore, who was fired as the opening act on Ed Sheeran's tour after saying â€œFree Palestineâ€ on stage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, pledged to donate the entirety of his earnings from Sheeran's tour to several organizations focused on the Palestinian people.

Ms Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, wrote on Instagram: â€œOver 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed, and children continue to be killed every day.â€

Accurso said her donation would go to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

â€œWe have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights,â€ she wrote.

Accurso, a children's entertainer with over 21 million YouTube subscribers, has been vocal about the hardships Gaza's young people face amid the war with Israel. She encouraged â€œevery wealthy white celebrityâ€ to match her donation.

Accurso is the latest public figure to back Macklemore, after he was dropped from Sheeran's Loop tour for remarks he made at a 4 September concert about the plight of the Palestinian people.

â€œFree Palestine! I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them,â€ he said during a two-minute speech.

Macklemore's words prompted a flurry of criticism from Israel-aligned groups. The singer Pink also called on Macklemore to be removed from the tour, and referenced a 2014 incident where he wore a costume decried for bearing resemblance to Jewish caricature. Macklemore apologized for the costume at the time.

Pink expanded on her position in an Instagram post, saying she was not speaking on behalf of the Israeli government, but rather wanted to advocate for Jewish concertgoers who may have been alarmed by the rapper's remarks.

Macklemore directly addressed Jewish audience members at a second tour date on 5 September, saying: â€œCriticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you. My message is for peace, love; for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality.â€

Sheeran has maintained the decision to fire Macklemore was led by stadium owners, including Gillette Stadium and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Sheeran wrote on Tuesday on Instagram: â€œI have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care. Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way.â€

Kraft and Sheeran are both donating $2m each to â€œaid in the regionâ€, Kraft said Wednesday, although it is unclear which organizations their funds will support.

Four supporting acts, among them American singer Finneas and Danish pop band Lukas Graham, have quit the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.