Europa League roundup: Ferencvaros pile more misery on troubled Celtic

Celtic suffered another European embarrassment as the Scottish champions were beaten 3-1 at home by Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Just weeks on from crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers to the Austrian side Lask, despite at one point holding a four-goal lead, Celtic's defensive flaws were exposed once more.

Martin O'Neill's team also suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat by their rivals Rangers in the League Cup last weekend and failed to deliver on their manager's promise to respond, with a home league derby against the Gers looming. Bamidele Yusuf opened the scoring for the visitors before Mika Baur equalised late in the first half. However, Kristoffer Zachariassen quickly put Ferencvaros back in front before Daniel Arzani's sensational strike, on his return to Celtic Park, capped a fine night for Ferencvaros.

â€œWe're naturally disappointed getting beaten,â€ said O'Neill. â€œWe started off very brightly. We had a number of balls that were flashed across the goal and no one there to put the ball in the net for us.

â€œTheir first proper attempt, really, on goal yielded a goal for them. We came back into the game, got the equaliser just before half-time and then conceded a really poor goal. We're hit on the break for the third goal. While we had a number of balls flashed across the box, even in the last 20 minutes, we didn't get there to the front post a number of times that could've kept it alive and we're beaten in the game.

â€œIt's a huge frustration, obviously, but it's also psychologically quite damning as well. It's not the start we wanted. We have seven games in which to try and get some points on the board. Really need to concentrate now on Sunday [against Rangers].

â€œTonight was, I think, a European lesson for us in many aspects. We'll get ourselves together. We need to re-energise ourselves as much as anything else.â€

Juventus hammered the Dutch side NEC Nijmegen 5-0 at home with help from two â errors by the goalkeeper Nikolas Polster and Marseille lost 4-1 at Besiktas as the first â round of Europa â League matches wrapped up.

Nick Woltemade of Juventus battles for the ball during the victory against NEC. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

The first howler from Polster allowed NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez to nip in ahead of him â and steal the ball to give Juve the lead in the ninth minute. A goal from Kerim Alajbegovic and a penalty â from Nick Woltemade sent them in 3-0 up at the break.

Zeki Celik made it 4-0 in the 75th â€Œminute before Polster again â€Œcame out of his goal and failed to clear the ball; this â€Œtime it was Randal Kolo Muani who rolled it into the empty net to complete the rout.

Marseille's disastrous start to the season continued as they followed up three straight defeats in Ligue 1 with a comprehensive beating at the hands of Besiktas, with the Turkish side scoring three â€Œgoals without reply in the second half.

Earlier in the evening, the Greek side OFI Crete beat Germany's Hoffenheim 2-0 at home, while RB Salzburg picked up a 1-0 win away to Levski Sofia in Bulgaria.