UK police arrest 5 men under terrorism, explosives acts close to US air base

LONDON — British police announced on Sunday morning that five people were arrested “on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act” close to a major air base hosting U.S. forces in the southwest of England.

“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident,” Gloucestershire Police said in a statement. “It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act.”

The village of Whelford is located around 2 miles from RAF Fairford, which hosts the U.S. Air Force and has since February been serving as a key hub for American operations against Iran — including for heavy bombers like the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress.

Armed police maintain roadblocks and security checks around RAF Fairford, September 27, 2026, in Fairford, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

“The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles,” the police statement said.

President Donald Trump said that the suspects in the RAF Fairford counter-terrorism investigation had been under surveillance for a “long time,” telling reporters on Sunday that they were “looking to do big damage” to the U.S. Air Force base there.

A police officer blocks a road near the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, in Fairford, U.K., on Sept. 27, 2026. Toby Shepheard/Reuters

“The arrest in the U.K. was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac in Illinois while on his way to the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Chicago.

“We had them under investigation,” Trump said. “They were looking to do big damage to our fort.”

The president did not address any potential motive behind the alleged plot.

The U.S. military has used RAF Fairford amid the ongoing war with Iran — though so far no connection to Iran has been confirmed or established by authorities. Â

“We had them under view for a long time, and we got them,” Trump added.

The White House did not respond to additional questions about the investigation.

The main gate of RAF Fairford is pictured, September 27, 2026, in Fairford, United Kingdom. Getty Images

Local residents were evacuated to a nearby recreation center, with a cordon put in place. “We believe this incident is contained,” police said. “We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

The U.S. Embassy in the U.K. issued a statement Sunday urging American citizens to “exercise caution and be mindful of personal security” in the country following Sunday’s arrests.

“We remind U.S. citizens that U.K. authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the U.K. as severe. U.S.-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk,” the statement added. Â

During a press conference later on Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone said that police acted after receiving a call about three suspicious vehicles traveling toward the base at 12:45 a.m.

Officers arrested five men, who remain in custody, on suspicion of explosive offenses, Ocone said. Local police, he added, are working closely with counter-terror police on the investigation.

Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed that the five detained men were also arrested “on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.”

Police said that a 400m cordon was put in place around the suspect’s vehicles while armed forces explosives experts examine them. Around 85 households were also evacuated as a “precaution,” police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police speaks at a press conference after police declared a major incident at the RAF Fairford airbase in Cirencester, U.K., on Sept. 27, 2026. Toby Shepheard/Reuters

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham Â posted to social media on Sunday urging people not to speculate about the incident.

“I know today’s incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country,” Burnham said.

The prime minister said he was grateful to residents asked to leave their homes while precautionary checks were carried out.

“The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe,” Burnham said. “The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts.”

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said in a post to X, “We can be reassured that this is being dealt with, and it is exactly why our emergency response teams and Armed Forces are on standby 24/7.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also posted to X thanking the emergency services “for their swift response to the major incident in Gloucestershire this morning and their reassurance that they believe the incident is contained.”

A B-1 Lancer bomber is parked at the RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, in Fairford, U.K., on Sept. 27, 2026. Toby Shepheard/Reuters

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force 501st Combat Support Wing, based at RAF Fairford, told ABC News that the unit “appreciates the swift response and continued support of our local law enforcement partners.”

“The safety and security of our airmen, families, and surrounding communities remains our highest priority,” the spokesperson added. “We remain in close coordination with our U.K. partners to help ensure the safety and security of both our military and local communities.”

Amid reports that U.S. air bases in the U.K. had raised their threat levels, the 48th Fighter Wing — an American unit based at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England — told ABC News in a statement that it was “unable to discuss specific force protection measures” citing “operational security reasons.”

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures are implemented or modified. Please be assured that the Tri-Base area (RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell) remains vigilant and will take appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of U.S. service members, U.S. and U.K. civilians, contractors, and their families,” the statement said.

ABC News’ Rashid Haddou-Riffi, Guy Davies, Lama Hasan, Kevin Shalvey and Jamie Dorrington contributed to this report.