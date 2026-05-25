La argentina Emi Martínez se rompe un dedo y podría perderse los amistosos antes del Mundial

Emiliano Martinez has confirmed he played through a broken finger during Aston Villa's Europa League final win over Freiburg.Â

The Argentina international goalkeeper is now racing against time to be fully fit for the World Cup after avoiding surgery.

Martinez Suffers Finger Fracture After Europa League Final Scare

In a shock development following Aston Villa’s 3-0 Europa League final triumph over Freiburg, Martinez revealed he played through a broken finger.Â

The goalkeeper revealed the injury occurred during the pre-match warm-up. Medical examinations later confirmed a small fracture in the ring finger of his right hand, as per TyC Sport.

Initial fears suggested the goalkeeper could require surgery ahead of Argentina's World Cup campaign in North America.Â

However, the latest update has provided some relief for Lionel Scaloni and the defending champions.Â

Martinez will reportedly avoid an operation, with his recovery timeline estimated at around 20 days.

Martinez Opens Up On Playing Through Pain

Martinez addressed the injury after Villa's celebrations and admitted he had been dealing with pain throughout the final.Â

He told ESPN: “Today I broke my finger during warmups, but I didn’t see it as a bad thing. I’ve never broken a finger before and every time I tried to catch the ball, the finger would just slip away in the other direction. But, these are just things you have to go through.”

Argentina Faces Anxious Wait Before World Cup opener

Although Martinez has avoided surgery, he is expected to miss Argentina's final World Cup warm-up fixtures.Â

The Albiceleste are scheduled to face Honduras on June 6 in Texas before taking on Iceland three days later in Alabama.Â

The 33-year-old is set to focus on rehabilitation while Argentina's medical staff monitor his progress closely. Any delay in recovery could force Scaloni to consider alternative options before the tournament begins.Â

Argentina open their title defense against Algeria on June 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.Â

Based on the current recovery estimate, Martinez could be available, but concerns remain over his lack of match fitness heading into the competition.

Race Against Time Before Argentina Begin Title Defense

Argentina's priority will now be ensuring Martinez is fully recovered for the start of the World Cup.Â

The goalkeeper has become one of the side's most influential figures thanks to his leadership and performances in high-pressure moments.Â

With Lionel Messi leading the squad into another title defense, Scaloni will hope his first-choice goalkeeper can return without complications.Â

Martinez may still be fit for the Algeria clash, but his recovery over the coming weeks will be watched closely.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11â€“July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA’s opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).