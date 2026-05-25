La estrella de los Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, recompensada con el visto bueno de la NBA

For the third time in four seasons, Donovan Mitchell is a member of the All-NBA Teams. Mitchell was selected to the second team, with stars Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Boston's Jaylen Brown, Houstons's Kevin Durant, and New York's Jalen Brunson.

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Por tercera vez en cuatro temporadas, Donovan Mitchell es miembro de los equipos All-NBA. Mitchell fue seleccionado para el segundo equipo, con las estrellas Kawhi Leonard, delantero de Los Angeles Clippers, Jaylen Brown de Boston, Kevin Durant de Houston y Jalen Brunson de Nueva York.

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This group was behind the first team that included Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic, and Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

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Este grupo estaba detrás del primer equipo que incluía a Cade Cunningham de Detroit, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander de Oklahoma City, Nikola Jokic de Denver, el armador de Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic y el fenómeno de los Spurs Victor Wembanyama.

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Although the Cavs are on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Knicks, Mitchell has stepped up for this team in many of their postseason battles leading to Monday night's pivotal Game 4.

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Aunque los Cavs están al borde de la eliminación en las Finales de la Conferencia Este contra los New York Knicks, Mitchell ha dado un paso adelante para este equipo en muchas de sus batallas de postemporada antes del crucial Juego 4 del lunes por la noche.

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Another Career Accolade:

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Otro reconocimiento profesional:

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Mitchell is following up on the 2024-2025 season, during which he was named to the First Team All-NBA. All three of his appearances on the All-NBA have been during his tenure with the Cavaliers. The man they call Spida also received two votes for First-Team and led all who received votes with the most 2nd-team votes at 85.

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Mitchell está dando seguimiento a la temporada 2024-2025, durante la cual fue nombrado miembro del Primer Equipo All-NBA. Sus tres apariciones en el All-NBA han sido durante su mandato con los Cavaliers. El hombre al que llaman Spida también recibió dos votos para el primer equipo y lideró a todos los que recibieron votos con la mayor cantidad de votos para el segundo equipo con 85.

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Though their performance so far in the Conference Finals has been disappointing, this is still a season worth celebrating for the Cavaliers best player. Mitchell finished the season averaging 27.9 Points Per Game, 5.7 Assists Per Game, 4.5 Rebounds per game, and a slash line of 48% from the field, 36% from the perimter and 86% from the free-throw line. Not to mention the roster turnover that he had to play through while the Cavs struggled to stay consistent through the season.

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Aunque su desempeño hasta ahora en las Finales de Conferencia ha sido decepcionante, esta sigue siendo una temporada que vale la pena celebrar para el mejor jugador de los Cavaliers. Mitchell terminó la temporada con un promedio de 27,9 puntos por partido, 5,7 asistencias por partido, 4,5 rebotes por partido y una línea de corte del 48% desde el campo, 36% desde el perímetro y 86% desde la línea de tiros libres. Sin mencionar el cambio de plantilla que tuvo que afrontar mientras los Cavs luchaban por mantenerse consistentes durante la temporada.

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What this Means for the Cavaliers:

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Qué significa esto para los Cavaliers:

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The Cavaliers' future is up in the air going into the Summer of 2026, and once again, Mitchell finds his name popping up in Trade rumors, but the Cavs' star player seems to still have one goal in mind: finding a way to the NBA Finals. This goal obviously seems bleak given their one loss away from their season ending, and they quite simply look out of gas.

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El futuro de los Cavaliers está en el aire de cara al verano de 2026, y una vez más, Mitchell encuentra su nombre apareciendo en los rumores de intercambio, pero el jugador estrella de los Cavs parece tener todavía un objetivo en mente: encontrar un camino hacia las Finales de la NBA. Este objetivo obviamente parece sombrío dada la única derrota que tienen antes del final de la temporada, y simplemente parecen haberse quedado sin combustible.

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Though anything is possible, it's highly unlikely we'll see the Cavaliers win four straight games. Which means the Cavaliers will face questions about how the roster is constructed, whether they have the right coaching staff, and whether a certain King will have Cleveland on his list of places to spend the end of his career.

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Aunque todo es posible, es muy poco probable que veamos a los Cavaliers ganar cuatro partidos consecutivos. Lo que significa que los Cavaliers enfrentarán preguntas sobre cómo se construye la plantilla, si tienen el cuerpo técnico adecuado y si cierto King tendrá a Cleveland en su lista de lugares para pasar el final de su carrera.

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Regardless of what happens, Mitchell has been a great face of the franchise during his four years in Cleveland, and has led the Cavs to a place they haven't been since the LeBron James era.

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Independientemente de lo que suceda, Mitchell ha sido una gran cara de la franquicia durante sus cuatro años en Cleveland y ha llevado a los Cavs a un lugar en el que no habían estado desde la era de LeBron James.