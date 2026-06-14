Lil Uzi Vert Proves They Cant Be Duplicated With Frenetic Headlining Performance at Summer Smash 2026: New Album on the Way

Back in 2016, former Hot 97 host Ebro Darden challenged Lil Uzi Vert about having longevity in the rap game and believed they could be struggling years down the line.

A decade later, Uzi's outlasted plenty of his peers and continues to solidify their rockstar status with performances like they had headlining Friday night (June 12) at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The Philly native hit the Summer Smash festival main stage outside Seatgeek Stadium around 10:25 p.m. CT and apologized for being tardy. â€œSorry I'm late, I had to jump off the jet,â€ they told the 50,000 fans chanting his name.

The always fashionable Uzi popped out in a white Gucci longsleeve top with the signature green and red stripes across his chest and a backpack to match. He nearly went with the full Gucci manakin, but opted for Prada sneakers and a furry fox tail accessory hanging from his belt. â€œBut you know, Gucci almost to the toe, down to the Prada,â€ they said of the outfit. â€œNowadays Gucci the same thing as Balenciaga.â€

Their entrance felt like a WWE wrestler gearing up to enter the ring at WrestleMania, with plenty of fireworks and love from the crowd. Between the damp Jheri curl and Uzi's jubilant child-like energy, they were moving with the aura of Michael Jackson crossed with the je ne sais quoi of Lil Wayne.

Uzi kicked off the set with an unreleased track before running through â€œPOP,â€ â€œ444+222â€ and â€œAye.â€ They channeled back to the nostalgia of early fan-favorites like â€œDo What I Wantâ€ and â€œMoney Longer.â€ The 30-year-old claimed to hear some requests from the crowd and mixed the poignant â€œThe Way Life Goesâ€ into the set.

At one point, Lil Uzi took note of a fan rocking their spiked hair and pink American flag jacket look from The Pink Tape cover art, and essentially demanded that they come on stage. The fan, who went by Mars, raged with Uzi on stage and was even on a receiving end of a headbutt from the Philadelphia native. It's like Uzi found their own version of Burberry Erry for a few minutes.

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Lil Uzi brought out the styrofoam cup for â€œXO TOUR Llif3â€ and poured some out for the homies no longer with us. They gave a shout-out to North West, who was watching nearby, as fans went bar-for-bar with Uzi on the emotional Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.

This launched into a heater for Uzi, who showed off the dance moves for â€œJust Wanna Rockâ€ and 2025's Jersey club-infused â€œWhat You Saying,â€ which reached No. 12 on the Hot 100. They briefly paused the show ahead of â€œNew Patekâ€ when a frustrated Uzi saw a few fans either sitting down or laying on the ground.

â€œHold on! Can y'all get y'all aâ€”s up off the floor, please? What the fâ€”k is wrong with y'all? Fâ€”k you tryna get your face stepped on? Get up,â€ he instructed.

With the clock inching past 11, Uzi still wasn't ready to call it a night. After undergoing a wardrobe change, they launched into Playboi Carti's â€œShootaâ€ and then left fans with the tease of the weekend, a new album on the way, which will be their first since 2024's Eternal Atake 2.

â€œThank y'all so much, Lil Uzi Vert. New album on the way. I gotta get home and take care of my baby monkey,â€ they explained.

The surprises didn't stop there. Lil Uzi's been leaning on their European influences and the set's outro found Uzi putting on a British accent for a portion of an upcoming song. It seems LUV is trading Philly cheesesteaks for tea and crumpets these days.