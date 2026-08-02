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How Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Left Costar Christian Convery Breathless on End of Oak Street Set

By
Valentina Moreno
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How Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Left Costar Christian Convery “Breathless” on â€˜End of Oak Street' Set

Christian Convery is sharing insight into Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor's roar-some performances on The End of Oak Street.

The 16-year-old detailed his experience working with Hathaway and McGregor on the upcoming dinosaur survival film, praising the pair, who play his on-screen parents, for their t-rex-tradordinary work ethic on set.

â€œThe one thing that I really took away was just [the] dedication and commitment to every scene,â€ Convery exclusively told E! News. â€œI'd been working for eight years when I was filming the movie, and I really [hadn't] seen such commitmentâ€”emotional commitment, physical commitmentâ€”to a scene. It really started when I was working with Annie and Ewan.â€

Indeed, for the teenâ€”who plays Brian Platt in the David Robert Mitchell sci-fi movieâ€”witnessing Hathaway and McGregor doing what they do best firsthand left him breathless.

â€œSeeing these two veteran actors give 110% of their bodies and minds playing these desperate people just trying to survive, it really shocked me,â€ Convery explained. â€œIt took my breath away on set. I was like, â€˜Wow, these guys really know what they’re doing.' It’s really just about giving it all, giving 110% every day, every scene.â€

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