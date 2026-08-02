Billie Eilishs Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Film Hits Streaming This Week

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live), Billie Eilish'sÂ concert film about her arena tour in support of her 2024 albumÂ Hit Me Hard and Soft, debuts on streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday (Aug. 6) in the United States, the streaming service announced Thursday (July 30).

Eilish premiered the film, which had a 3D theatrical release via Paramount Pictures, on May 6 at Los Angeles' Fox Westwood Theater. Director James Cameron â€” as well as Eilish's parents and brother Finneas, and her partner Nat Wolff â€” joined the star on the red carpet. It opened in theaters May 8.

â€œI just would thank this guy right here who brought this idea in the first place,â€ Eilish said at the event, gesturing to Cameron; the pair are credited as co-directors on the project. â€œI'm so excited we have this captured forever.â€

The concert film features footage taken during Eilish's four Manchester shows in 2025, behind-the-scenes moments from the road and clips from an interview conducted by Cameron.

The pop star's biggest singles made the cut for the live-concert experience visual, which features performances of songs including her breakthrough No. 1 single â€œBad Guy,â€ the Oscar-winning â€œWhat Was I Made For?â€ written for the Barbie movie soundtrack, Hit Me Hard and Soft hit â€œBirds of a Featherâ€ and more.

Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft album, her latest full-length studio release, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2024. The set has spent a total of 114 weeks on the all-genre albums chart.

Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour spanned 2024-2025, wrapping in San Francisco in November.