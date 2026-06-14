Vinícius Júnior rescues lacklustre Brazil as Morocco earn deserved World Cup draw

So it turns out that Carlo Ancelotti is no miracle worker. After watching his side fall behind to Ismael Saibari's brilliant opening goal, the Brazil manager needed a big favour from VinÃ­cius JÃºnior to ensure the five-time World Cup winners' first match of the 2026 edition didn't end in an embarrassing defeat.

For large portions of an absorbing first half that hopefully set the tone for the rest of the tournament, Brazil found themselves chasing shadows as Casemiro and Bruno GuimarÃ£es struggled to contain a Morocco midfield anchored by the outstanding teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi. But after Times Square was transformed into a tapestry of yellow and red shirts on Friday night as both sets of fans warmed up for one of the most anticipated matches of the group stages, it was the Real Madrid forward who has been heavily criticised for failing to produce his club form on the international stage who gave the Brazil supporters something to celebrate.

It was only the 25-year-old's 10th goal for the SeleÃ§Ã£o on his 50th appearance and with Neymar still sidelined with a calf injury after his surprise recall, Ancelotti will know that any chance of winning a sixth title will rely on him. While they still possess undoubted quality, Brazil are badly lacking in some positions. Morocco â€“ who became the first African side ever to reach the semi-finals in 2022 and look capable of going deep into the tournament again â€“ were ruthless in exploiting those weaknesses and they almost won it at the death after a fumble from Alisson. At least Brazil improved in the second half after a few tactical tweaks from Ancelotti, although the Italian clearly has plenty of work to do if his side are to be real contenders.

â€œWe need to improve,â€ was Ancelotti's honest assessment. â€œThis was a tough match especially in the beginning. The team was a bit anxious, nerves were all over the place. I think we have to reassess what we did in this match. But we can't lose heart – you don't win a World Cup based on your first match.â€

Ismael Saibari opens the scoring for Morocco. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Mohamed Ouahbi was appointed to replace Walid Regragui as Morocco head coach in March after winning the Under-20 World Cup last year and he promised more of the same from his side after their success in Qatar. Bouaddi was handed only his fourth senior cap in midfield only a few weeks after opting to play for the Atlas Lions over France and looks set to be a star of the future after an assured display way beyond his 18 years.

â€œThe players are disappointed because they wanted to win,â€ said Ouahbi. â€œIn the second half, the rhythm dropped but that is understandable against a team of this quality,â€

Astonishingly, more than 90 players have been called up by Brazil since they were knocked out of the last World Cup in Qatar, even if Ancelotti has been much more consistent in his selection since taking over last year. But his decision to deploy Roger IbaÃ±ez at right-back raised a few eyebrows given the 27-year-old usually plays in central defence and there was no doubt that Morocco targeted the Al Ahly player from the start.

Ismael Saibari

Noussair Mazraoui carved his way through from left back and Neil El Aynaoui's shot was blocked as they wasted no time going on the attack. Brazil struggled to find their rhythm until VinÃ­cius JÃºnior created some space down the left and picked out Igor Thiago, only for the Brentford striker to hopelessly mistime his header.

Ancelotti was on his feet in the searing New Jersey heat for most of the first half and his worst fears were realised in a flash of inspiration from Brahim DÃ­az. There appeared to be no danger when the Real Madrid forward picked up the ball inside his own half but a sensational pass fell perfectly into Saibari's stride and he casually lobbed over the stranded Alisson. It was no less than Morocco deserved.

Had Achraf Hakimi decided to pass to DÃ­az instead of shoot in the next attack then it could have been even worse for Brazil. But just when they were on the ropes, VinÃ­cius came to his side's rescue when he picked up a pass from GuimarÃ£es on the byline and slammed past Yassine Bounou from a tight angle after leaving El Aynaoui on his backside. You could hear the collective sigh of relief in the stands.

Brazil's VinÃ­cius JÃºnior (not pictured) equalises at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Bounou had to be at full stretch to tip Lucas PaquetÃ¡'s volley wide on the stroke of half-time after the struggling Casemiro and IbaÃ±ez both picked up yellow cards. Both were replaced for the second half in an acknowledgement that Ancelotti had got his selection wrong, with Fabinho and Danilo summoned from the bench. The result was a far more structured system that pushed Morocco back into their own half. A quickly-taken throw-in almost caught them out as Bounou denied Thiago from a tight angle.

Ancelotti threw on Manchester United's Matheus Cunha for the last half an hour as Morocco continued to frustrate. A triple substitution that brought an end to DÃ­az's evening was an indication that Ouahbi may be prepared to settle for a point and it was Brazil who showed more intent in the closing stages. Their best chance to snatch the victory fell to another substitute, Luis Henrique, during 10 minutes of stoppage time when – to the usually calm and collected Ancelotti's frustration – Bounou was equal to his effort. Maybe this international management lark isn't so easy?