Pacha New York Opens Doors With Rampa, Knicks Historic Win & Travis Scott Appearance

On a hot and humid Saturday night (June 13) in Brooklyn, Pacha New York opened its doors for the first time in a decade. The night was ushered in with the Knicks playing game five of the NBA Finals, which the venue had projected on their screen to ensure concert-goers wouldn't miss a single second of the historic game.

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As the Knicks won their first championship game in 53 years, performer Danny Tenaglia dropped an instrumental version of Frank Sinatra's â€œTheme from New York, New York,â€ and the early club-goers truly began to dance and usher in their evenings.

The club's new home formerly housed the infamous Brooklyn Mirage â€” a Bushwick venue famed for its wrap-around LED screen. In 2025, the venue's parent company, Avant Gardner, moved to upgrade the Mirage, and its plans included a 270-degree LED screen with 30k resolution and 100 million pixels, and dance floors built on the second and third levels of the mezzanine. The new build never passed inspection by the Department of Buildings (DOB), and Avant Gardner â€” forced to file for bankruptcy â€” couldn't return.

In February, Dubai-based holding company FIVE Holdings, which has owned Pacha since 2023, moved in to operate the property. Pacha's existed in Ibiza since 1973, and the brand came to New York in 2006. Back then, Pacha had inherited another club's legacy as it moved into the same venue as the Sound Factory, Twilo and Spirit. When Pacha New York closed its doors in 2016 â€”Â a year after Brooklyn Mirage originally opened its doors in 2015.

Pacha's opening on Saturday felt less a launch than a homecoming. Keinemusik's Rampa took the stage to host a pre-opening party that marked the debut of the new venue. On June 20, Michael Bibi will take the stage to usher in Pacha's official opening for a sold-out show, while Black Coffee will perform for another sold-out night on June 21.

The space keeps things simple: the entrance remains located in the same spot on Stewart Ave that it had been for Mirage, but with security moved up closer to the front. Upon entering, fans cross the street back towards Brooklyn Hall (formerly the Great Hall), where a merch store now sits. Past Brooklyn Hall, food options lay to the left, and the dance floor towards the right.

Three bars frame the venue's dancefloor, each hosting a VIP viewing area on top. For those who purchased a table and bottle service, they can enjoy the show from the stage, nestled around the DJ booth. Within the VIP section beside the stage sits another bar and several sections for seating, as well as rows of private bathrooms.

In the past, the Mirage's mezzanine was tall enough to provide a view of the Manhattan skyline. The new club feels reminiscent of Mirage's earlier days. The wrap-around screen remains, but for Pacha, it's not the center of the focus that it once was. The dancefloor itself is what takes center stage. Â

While the omakase bar promised in the Mirage's new build never came to fruition, among Pacha's meal options includes a sushi bar with six-piece push-pop tubes, small plates and appetizers. Concert-goers can take a break from the dancefloor to snack on spicy tuna, yellowtail jalapeno, dragon eel or the venue's special, Shiro Williamsburg (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, mesago and spicy mayo). For those not in the mood for sushi, festival favorites including chicken tenders and grilled cheese can also be purchased.

As the night moved on, the crowd filled out. Those who perhaps opted to watch the game elsewhere and took to the city streets moved over to the venue to end their night with Rampa going back-to-back with Prospa. By 2:30 a.m., the venue was in full swing. Travis Scott and Quavo had arrived and settled down at a table, dancing the night away on stage. Luka Sabbat and Myles O'Neil also made an appearance, weaving through the crowd as they made their way towards the DJ booth. As the night raged on, fireworks lit the sky â€” ushering in the Knicks' win, and Pacha's opening.