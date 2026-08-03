Spider-Man: Brand New Day Credits Scene Explained: Will Tom Holland Return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Day,â€ now playing in theaters.

Where in the world is Spider-Man going next?

After saving New York City in â€œBrand New Day,â€ Tom Hollandâ€˜s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man looks like he's heading off-world once again. The post-credits scene in the latest Sony and Marvel movie revealed that the hero will return to the MCU and seems to be leaving Earth in his next appearance.

First, like many fans have theorized for months, Sadie Sink is playing X-Men member Jean Grey in â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Day.â€ She's the primary antagonist in the movie, though it's later revealed that the Department of Damage Control kidnapped and killed her older sister Sara. Once he realizes the cause of Jean's Damage Control crusade, Spider-Man convinces her to release the psychic bubble she creates that freezes nearly every New Yorker at the end of the movie. He also saves her from getting shot by Jon Bernthal's Punisher and gets hit by the sniper rifle bullet himself. At the end of the movie, Spidey recuperates, and Jean heads out of town (and possibly to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters upstate).

In the final moments of the movie, Holland's Peter Parker runs into his former best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) at a cafe. Due to Doctor Strange's spell at the end of â€œNo Way Home,â€ the world has forgotten who Peter is, so Ned only recognizes the stranger after he crashed his house party earlier in the movie. With nothing to lose, Peter reintroduces himself to Ned and they perform their secret handshake without missing a beat. All of a sudden, Ned seems to regain his memories of Peter just as the film ends. Does that mean Zendaya's MJ could also remember Peter? Could true love's kiss actually reawaken her love for him?

Earlier in the movie, it's also revealed that Ned has created a Spidey-tracking app that he uses to follow the hero's location. During the post-credits scene, the app reappears as it attempts to pinpoint where the wall-crawler is. However, the Spidey Tracker starts to zoom out so far that it's clear Spider-Man isn't in New York City or even on Earth. The app locates the hero out in space, and then the movie announces that â€œSpider-Man will returnâ€ â€” but it's unclear when or how.

Currently, Holland isn't on the call sheet for the sprawling cast of â€œAvengers: Doomsday.â€ The team-up film brings together many of the A-listers on the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and Thunderbolts teams, but no Holland. However, that doesn't count out a surprise appearance or cameo from the web-slinger, especially considering the entire MCU is coming together to battle Robert Downey Jr.'s evil mastermind Doctor Doom.

If Holland doesn't reappear in â€œDoomsday,â€ then the post-credits scene could point to a role in â€œAvengers: Secret Wars,â€ the follow-up scheduled for next year. If the movie follows the comic run of the same name, it could bring together every hero from across the MCU multiverse into one dimension called Battleworld. In the comics, Battleworld stitched together all the different worlds and plopped every hero and their variant into one new universe. If the MCU followed suit, that could be the reason the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men are eventually able to share one universe. Could that also bring together past Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who crossed over into â€œNo Way Homeâ€? Fans will have to wait and see in â€œSecret Wars,â€ but that could be how Holland lands his next MCU appearance.