New Glasses And Sunglasses That Are Perfect for Round Faces

It’s back-to-school season, and what better time to pick up a new pair of glasses that will set the tone for the year ahead? Kick off a new chapter this autumn with a trendy pair of framesÂ best suited for round face shapes from affordable eyewear brands Warby Parker and Quayâ€“both of which are celebrity-approved labels.

When shopping for new glasses, it’s a common trope that frames typically shouldn’t mirror one’s face shape, meaning round faces should opt for angular shapes to add clean lines to the face. But in reality, any frame can work with any face, depending on factors like size, proportions, and design all coming into play.Â Â

Round-face shoppers should look for shapes that bring focus to the upper face, like brow-detailed Wayfarers and Aviators, to direct the attention upward and help elongate the face without adding width. Square and rectangular shapes also contrast well with facial curves, highlighting sharp angles. For this reason, cat-eye shapes are great at lifting the face and highlighting the eyes.Â Â

Are there any shapes that round-faced shoppers should avoid? Technically, yes. Anything small or round may not feel like a great fit; avoid tiny sizes and circular lenses which can highlight roundness. Instead, remember to opt for geometric shapes (strong lines help create structure) and oversized fits, when possible.