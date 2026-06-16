Watch Wu-Tang Clan Showcase Bring Da Ruckus, C.R.E.A.M. on Fallon

Wu-Tang Clan performed a medley of two songs, â€œBring Da Ruckusâ€ and â€œC.R.E.A.M.,â€ on The Tonight Show to help celebrate the Knicksâ€˜ big win.

Appearing on the late-night show ahead of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, the Staten Island group donned Knicks gear and repeatedly shouted out to New York City during their performance. Both tracks come off the band's iconic 1993 effort Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Wu-Tang Clan stopped by The Tonight Show as part of a takeover by the Knicks following their NBA championship win. The team's appearance bumped original guest Lin Manuel Miranda, who graciously conceded his couch spot (he will appear next week).

Wu-Tang Clan played a small (but apocryphally pivotal) role in the team's championship run.Â During Game Four, the Wu-Tang ClanÂ provided the halftime entertainment, taking the stage when the Knicks were down a seemingly insurmountable 29 points. Had the Knicks lost, the Spurs would've tied the series at two games apiece. Despite the heavy deficit, Method Man ended the performance by declaring, â€œKnicks in five.â€ The team then rallied toÂ win Game FourÂ 107 â€“ 106, then dispatched the Spurs in Game Five a couple of days later.

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Wu-Tang Clan are currently on their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour, which kicked off last year. The tour continues in North America in August and concludes in October.

The group will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November alongside Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Pink, the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Sade, Shakira, and Luther Vandross.