NFL asks prediction market operators to refrain from objectionable bets

The NFL shield logo on the field during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Aug. 24, 2024.

The NFL is asking prediction market operators to keep specific event contracts that the league deems “objectionable bets” off of their platforms.

In a letter obtained by CNBC, the league outlines examples of event contracts that could be easily manipulable by a single person, inherently objectionable, related to officiating and knowable in advance â€” and asks that operators refrain from offering such trades.

The NFL declined to comment on which companies received the letter, but said it was sent to operators that are registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and that offer NFL trades.

Prediction platforms Kalshi and Polymarket have dominated the burgeoning predictions industry in recent months, spurring sports betting incumbents like FanDuel and DraftKings to enter the predictions space, as well.

“Sports prediction markets are not effectively regulated currently,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said in a statement. “We will continue to engage with the CFTC in pursuit of the necessary guardrails to protect both the integrity of the game and consumers participating in these rapidly evolving markets.”

While some leagues such as the NHL, MLB and MLS have embraced prediction markets, signing operators as partners, the NFL has been more cautious.

“There is no greater priority for the NFL than protecting the integrity of our games and the welfare of our players,” the letter stated.