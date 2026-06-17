Apple TV Is Down to $5.99/Month Through Prime Video Right Now

Since Apple TVâ€˜s price hike last year, it's been particularly helpful to find workaround ways to sign up for the streamer at a more affordable price. Right now, Prime Video is offering its Apple TV add-on for only $5.99/a month for the first two months with this early Prime Day deal.

This is a 54% discount off its typical $12.99/month price. If you don't want to commit to a monthly subscription quite yet, you can also sign up for a free-trial to Prime Video's add-on, in addition to Apple TV itself.

The annual plan will save you some dollars to stream buzzy originals, such as â€œYour Friends and Neighbors,â€ â€œMargot's Got Money Troubles,â€ â€œThe Last Thing He Told Me,â€ â€œShrinkingâ€ and â€œImperfect Women.â€ Other Apple TV staples include â€œSeverance,â€ â€œFor All Mankind,â€ â€œThe Morning Show,â€ â€œTed Lasso,â€ â€œThe Studioâ€ and other titles.

The deal also comes ahead of highly anticipated releases coming to the streamer, including the Ryan Reynolds-led â€œMaydayâ€ (Sept. 4), John Cena's â€œMatchboxâ€ (Oct. 9) and Chris Pratt's â€œWay of the Warrior Kidâ€ (Nov. 20).

Another way to save on Apple TV is sign up for the Apple One service bundle. It starts at $19.95 and comes with Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of storage on Apple iCloud+. All together these services run $31.96/month, but with Apple One, you can save nearly 40% compared to signing up individually.

Additionally, if you buy a new Apple iPhone or Apple TV 4K streaming device, you can get Apple TV for free for three months. In the meantime, Apple TV offers a 7-day free trial, so you can try out the service for yourself before you commit. We recommend going with the annual price to save some money.

Add Apple TV to your Prime Video subscription below: