Watch Harry Styles Recover in Style From a Fall During His Second Night in Mexico City

Harry StylesÂ knows how to handle unexpected situations with style, even if it means taking a tumble during a show.

The British superstar slipped on the rain-soaked stage floor while performing â€œAre You Listening Yet?â€ during the opening of his second night at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City on Saturday (Aug. 1), as witnessed by Billboard. However, he quickly recovered and kept singing from the floor.

â€œÂ¡Viva MÃ©xico!â€ he later exclaimed in Spanish to the 68,000 attendees (according to figures from Ocesa) who packed the stadium. â€œThank you so much for being here,â€ he continued in English. â€œIs everyone all right? OK, it's just like sweating if you think about it. You survived the rain. Thank you for being here. It means so much to us.â€

The heavy rain that swept through the eastern part of the city caused some unforeseen changes to Styles' show. Weather conditions forced organizers to delay the concert for safety reasons, which also prevented British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, who is opening for Styles in Mexico, from performing. Meanwhile, hundreds of fans in the General A and B sections, which were uncovered, scrambled to find shelter.

Local authorities reported no major incidents.

Styles kicked off his residency in Mexico City on Friday (Aug. 1), captivating fans with a fresh, experimental show. The six-concert series continues on Tuesday (Aug. 4), with the remaining dates scheduled for Aug. 7, 8 and 10.

Mexico City is one of seven cities worldwide chosen by Styles to perform in during 2026 â€” the second Latin American city included in the tour after SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil â€” and the one hosting the largest number of concerts in the region, according to promoter Ocesa.

Watch the moment of Styles' fall here.