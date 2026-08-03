New Radicals Release First New Song in 28 Years for One Night Only Rom-Com

New Radicals, of Nineties hit â€œYou Get What You Giveâ€ fame, have released their first new song in nearly 28 years, with the group's â€œOne Night Only (Break Loose Break Free!)â€ appearing on the soundtrack for the upcoming rom-com One Night Only.

With the film, â€œabout searching for love on the least romantic night of the year,â€ due out August 7, a portion of its soundtrack was released Friday, including the New Radicals track, King Princess' cover of the disco hit â€œLove Is in the Air,â€ and a preview of Este Haim's film score, Vulture reported.

â€œOne Night Only (Break Loose Break Free!)â€ marks the Gregg Alexander-fronted band's first new original song since New Radicals released their Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too â€” which included the timeless â€œYou Get What You Giveâ€ â€” in 1998; Alexander disbanded the group the following year.

While Alexander continued to work in the music industry as a songwriter and producer â€” Sophie Ellis-Bextor's â€œMurder on the Dance Floor,â€ Santana and Michelle Branch's â€œGame of Love,â€ and Adam Levine's Oscar-nominated â€œLost Starsâ€ are among the songs he co-wrote â€” New Radicals remained dormant until 2021, when the group â€” now Alexander, longtime collaborator Danielle Brisebois, and touring musicians â€” reunited to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration parade. Alexander and Brisebois also co-wrote a song for a Kamala Harris campaign video in 2024.

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Since then, New Radicals have released music that allowed Alexander to revisit the hits he co-wrote: The band rerecorded â€œLost Starsâ€ and â€œMurder on the Dance Floorâ€ under the New Radicals moniker in 2024, and last month took over for Santana on Branch's rerecording of â€œThe Game of Loveâ€:

However, â€œOne Night Only (Break Loose Break Free!)â€ is the first original song under the New Radicals name in decades.