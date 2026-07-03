El dominio de la pista de baile de Madonna Confesiones II es su mejor álbum en décadas: Reseña del álbum

Madonna mutters at the start of “I Feel So Free” from her 15th album “Confessions II” that sometimes she likes to hide in the shadows and create a different identity. She emphasized that the album would return to the dance floor, following the success of her 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor”. The album is mainly produced by Madonna and Stuart Price, celebrating the dance floor with its vibrant sound.

“Confessions II” is designed as a continuous DJ mix, similar to “Confessions on a Dance Floor”, allowing for a seamless flow that tells a story of dance floor freedom and reinvention in dimly lit rooms. Madonna maintains a central presence on this album by grounding the sound in dance music while exploring different sub-genres like Detroit house and dark techno.

The album showcases Madonna’s moments of immediacy, especially in tracks like “Danceteria” that harken back to her early days in New York City nightlife. While the album evokes the spirit of its predecessor, it also stands out with unique hooks and a cohesive sonic identity.

As the album progresses, Madonna delves into more personal territory and addresses the complexities of reality. Tracks like “Fragile” pay homage to her late brother, while “Betrayal” confronts family issues. A poignant moment comes in “The Test”, where Madonna duets with her daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna’s album may have been better suited for an EP or deluxe edition due to its tonal shifts towards the end. However, the closing track “L.E.S.” encapsulates the essence of the album, reminding listeners that Madonna is still reigning over the dance floor with her unique style.