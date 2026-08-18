Transfer rumors, news: Galatasaray offer Bruno Fernandes double his salary

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could double his money by moving to Galatasaray, while Coventry City are leading the race for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was linked with a move last summer.Â David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

– Galatasaray have stepped up their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to The Telegraph. The Super Lig club is reportedly set to make a â‚¬50 million offer to sign the 31-year-old and would be willing to double his current salary if it is accepted. However, The Athletic reports that the Red Devils aren’t looking to part ways with their club captain and have responded by beginning negotiations over a new contract. The Portugal international turned down a “very ambitious” offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last year, and later said he felt hurt by United wanting him to leave.

– Coventry City are leading the race for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, according to TEAMtalk. Mudryk, 25, has not played a competitive game since November 2024 after he was suspended for four years after failing a drug test which revealed a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance. But the Sky Blues are keen to sign the Ukraine international on loan, and are a strong candidate due to their attacking style of play under manager Frank Lampard. Mudryk, whose 2023 transfer cost the club â‚¬70 million, is still seen as part of the long-term project at Stamford Bridge, where the club’s hierarchy feel he could benefit from regular playing time in the Premier League for the upcoming campaign.

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– Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, RMC Sport reports. The 18-year-old is reported to have agreed a five-year contract at Anfield, where he is prioritizing a switch despite an approach from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds are expected to step up talks with PSG as they look to agree on a transfer fee in the region of â‚¬50 million, while they also maintain interest in France international Bradley Barcola, whose transfer would cost around â‚¬150 million.

– Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is on the radar of Al Hilal, Diario AS reports. The Saudi Pro League side is keen to acquire a new striker this summer, with the 30-year-old one of the top names on their short list. Watkins is seen as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, but despite the club’s hopes of moving him on, Benzema isn’t planning to leave. Reports had suggested a potential problem with manager Simone Inzaghi following his reaction when being substituted in the 4-2 league win over Al Faisaly on Friday.

– Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in Racing Santander midfielder Sergio MartÃ­nez, Diario AS reports. The 19-year-old is reported to have been watched by both clubs since last season, having stood out for his creative ability, and the pair are continuing to keep close tabs on his progress following his goal in the 2-2 LaLiga draw against Villarreal on Sunday. Martinez has a release clause in his contract that allows him to be signed for just â‚¬3 million.

ESPN sources

– Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Morocco and Lille defensive midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and want it completed this week. Sources added that City have already agreed personal terms with Bouaddi on a five-year contract and have acknowledged Lille’s valuation of â‚¬100 million for one of the revelations of the 2026 World Cup. Read

– Juventus have agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign Guglielmo Vicario on loan. The Italian goalkeeper will move on a seasonlong loan with an option for Juventus to make the deal permanent for a â‚¬10 million fee. Juventus had previously tracked Emiliano MartÃ­nez of Aston Villa, who are chasing Parma’s Zion Suzuki. Read

– Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri. BarÃ§a had failed with two previous bids for Rodri but the Spanish champions returned with a third offer over the weekend with the total package worth â‚¬76.5 million. Read

play 1:09 Marcotti: Rodri’s move to Barcelona from Man City ‘makes no sense’

Other rumors

– Manchester City have made fresh contact for Chelsea right back Malo Gusto, but despite a new inquiry, there is still some distance regarding a transfer fee, with the Blues looking for over Â£70 million. (TEAMtalk)

– Chelsea are set to demand an offer worth in excess of Â£120 million for midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid interest from Manchester City. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, 22, has been identified as a replacement, while the club have also been linked with Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi. (The Telegraph)

– Chelsea intend to demand an offer worth Â£100 million for winger Pedro Neto amid interest from Al Hilal. (Daily Mail)

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– Arsenal are preparing a new offer for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. (Football Insider)

– Everton are keen on reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison. (TEAMtalk)

– West Ham have joined the race for free agent striker Jamie Vardy. (talkSPORT)

– AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs as well as Galatasaray. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Newcastle have made an inquiry for RB Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald. (Philipp Hinze)

– Hull City are interested in Reims winger Keito Nakamura and Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez. (Foot Mercato)

– Crystal Palace are set to make a move for Atalanta defender Odilon Kossounou. (Ekrem Konur)

– Como are preparing an offer worth â‚¬35 million plus bonuses for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. (Nicolo Schira)

– Roma are interested in Sporting CP fullback Ivan Fresneda (AS)