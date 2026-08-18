The Pitt, Hacks and Beef Among Astra TV Awards Winners

â€œHacks,â€ â€œThe Pittâ€ and â€œBeefâ€ were the big winners of the 2026 Astra TV Awards.

â€œThe Pittâ€ took home the most trophies of the night with six. Those include for best drama series, streaming drama ensemble, actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle, supporting actor in a drama series for Patrick Ball, supporting actress in a drama series for Sepideh Moafi and guest actress in a drama series for Tal Anderson.

â€œHacksâ€ won several comedy awards, including best comedy series, actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart, supporting actress in a comedy series for Hannah Einbinder and directing in a comedy series for Lucia Aniello's work on the final episode. â€œShrinkingâ€ took home awards for best streaming comedy ensemble, actor in a comedy series for Jason Segel, supporting actor in a comedy series for Harrison Ford and guest actor in a comedy series for Michael J. Fox.

â€œBeefâ€ dominated the limited series and TV movie categories, earning five awards, including for best limited series, actor in a limited series for Oscar Isaac and supporting actor in a limited series for Charles Melton. Lee Sung Jin also won for directing the episode â€œOh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort.â€

Elsewhere, Keri Russell won actress in a drama series for her work in â€œThe Diplomat,â€ Macaulay Culkin won guest actor in a drama series for â€œFallout,â€ Vince Gilligan won writing in a drama series for â€œPluribusâ€ (specifically, the episode â€œWe Is Usâ€), Christina Ricci won guest actress in a comedy series for â€œWednesdayâ€ and â€œThe Comebackâ€ won for writing in a comedy series, with Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King being recognized for the episode â€œValerie Does It All.â€

In the nonfiction and variety programming categories, â€œThe Late Show with Stephen Colbertâ€ won for talk or variety series, â€œThe Muppet Showâ€ won for stand-up or variety special, â€œJohn Candy: I Like Meâ€ won for documentary TV movie and â€œLost Women of Alaskaâ€ won for docuseries or nonfiction series.

â€œTonight's winners represent the extraordinary range of talent and storytelling that continues to make television such a powerful medium,â€ Astra Awards EVP Matt Weis said in a statement. â€œFrom established icons to exciting new voices, we're proud to celebrate the artists and creative teams whose work has entertained, surprised and connected with audiences over the past year.â€

The Astra Awards are voted on by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, honoring the best achievements in television from the past year. As previously announced, Troy Kotsur, William H. Macy, Cedric the Entertainer, Jason Ritter, Shawn Hatosy and Natalie Alyn Lind were all recognized with special achievement awards.