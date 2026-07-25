Lou Koller, Frontman for Sick of It All, Has Died

Lou Koller, the frontman for Sick of It All, has died. The singer had been battling adenocarcinoma cancer.

The band announced his death on Friday in a social media post. â€œIt's with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming,â€ wrote the group, which noted this year would have marked Sick of it All's 40th anniversary together. The singer's age and date of death were not immediately available.

His fellow bandmates praised Koller's â€œcamaraderie, commitment and enthusiasmâ€ that remained â€œsteadfast throughout the years.â€ â€œWe have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman,â€ they continued. â€œLou had the power to raise everyone's spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.â€

In June 2024, Koller shared with fans that doctors had found a tumor in his esophagus that went into his stomach, and that he would have to pause touring to undergo treatment.

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In 1986, Lou and his brother Pete Koller formed Sick of It All with drummer Armand Majidi in Queens, New York. The group released its debut,Â Blood, Sweat and No Tears, in 1989 and, through constant touring, became one of the most prominent and visible New York hardcore bands. Sick of It All, which has included Craig Setari on bass since 1993, rolled out their last album â€”Â Wake the Sleeping Dragon!Â â€” in 2018 and had continued touring schedule since then.

In their statement, the group acknowledged those who donated to Lou's medical fund as he fought the disease. â€œHis battle is over now and he can finally rest,â€ they wrote. â€œHopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.â€

This is a developing storyâ€¦