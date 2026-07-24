Kino Rebelde Boards Locarno Title September Afternoon for International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Rebelde has picked up international sales rights for â€œSeptember Afternoonâ€ by writer-director Nicolaas Schmidt, which has its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition section at the Locarno Film Festival.

The film is described as a work that â€œtransforms the romantic idea of the summer retreat into a quiet meditation on contemporary resignation, fragile intimacy, and the longing for connection.â€

In the film, a couple refuses to accept that summer is over. For a last time, they head to the coast with the intention of spending two afternoons together between the sand dunes and the sea.

The temperature has long been too cold for sandals and shorts; the blustery autumn wind is no substitute for cosy rays of summer sun. On the way to the beach, they cross paths with a woman they know loosely. Upon arrival, they look in vain for a dune to take shelter from the wind; a small dam is built and defended hard against the tide, an attempt to erect a windbreak is made.

These desperate struggles against the encroaching elements are merely a brief interlude before the situation unravels into a disaster of an entirely different magnitude.

MarÃ­a Vera, head of Kino Rebelde, said, â€œIn a world where attention spans shrink to the rhythm of a TikTok video, I find no more fascinating provocation than the freedom of this film. The director opens a door to the power of simplicity, and he does so with a critical spirit, delicate humor, and brilliant sensitivity, convinced from beginning to end of our need to unlearn in order to rebuild.â€

Producer Maxi Haslberger of Amerikafilm said, â€œNicolaas Schmidt's work strikes us as unique with his combination of long shoots and loops. We are looking forward to sharing this unique â€˜cinema of doze' experience with the audience. It's rather when the attention is allowed to drift that we become more receptive to what cannot be perceived in other ways.â€

The film marks Schmidt's return to Locarno, where his mid-length film â€œFirst Time [The Time for All but Sunset â€“ Violet]â€ had its world premiere in 2021 and received a Pardi di Domani Special Mention.

His previous works include â€œFinal Stage [The Time for All but Sunset â€“ Bgyor],â€ which received a Special Jury Award at the 67th Berlinale in 2017, the First Steps Award by the German Film Academy, and the German Film Critics Award (VDFK) for best short film.

His film â€œInflorescenceâ€ premiered at Berlinale Shorts in 2020 and was selected at Vienna Shorts.

As mentioned, â€œFirst Time [The Time for All but Sunset â€“ Violet]â€ received a Special Mention at the Locarno Film Festival in 2021, as well as the Special Award of the German Short Film Award, and won best film at Festival dei Popoli in Florence, as well as at the Black Canvas Film Festival in Mexico City, Athens International Film and Video Festival, and Sicilia Queer.

â€œLike Horses Standing in the Rainâ€ premiered at the International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in 2024 with a Special Mention.

Early next year, Schmidt will shoot his feature film â€œSomething New Has Begun,â€ together with Anne DÃ¶ring.

â€œSeptember Afternoonâ€ is produced by Amerikafilm. Supported by MOIN FilmfÃ¶rderung and FFA.