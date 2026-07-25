Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach: Briton wins low-key warm-up to keep Anthony Joshua fight on track

British heavyweight Tyson Fury stopped Mariusz Wach in a low-key bout in Thailand to keep a potential blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua on track.

The 37-year-old dominated for seven rounds at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya – in front of no more than 1,500 fans – before the overmatched Wach, 46, retired on his stool at the start of the eighth.

The 36th victory of his career moves Fury closer to a meeting with fellow Briton Joshua, who has his own comeback fight against Albanian Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

“I went through my test tonight. Let’s see if he can get through his,” Fury said.

Many expected ‘the Gypsy King’ to fly straight to Jeddah for Joshua’s bout, with the pair potentially announcing their long-awaited showdown in the ring afterwards if Joshua wins.

Instead, Fury said he was going home.

“I’ve got to face off with my wife. I’ve got to iron when I get home. I’ve been away for six out of the last seven months”, he said.

“I’m not going to Jeddah, I’m going home to my wife and kids. I’m going to regroup and hopefully we’ll have a big fight signed next week.”

Questions still linger over where the all-British bout would take place, with Eddie Hearn saying Joshua’s contract stipulates the UK, but industry whispers suggesting a venue in America.

“We’ll head wherever we’re going to head,” Fury said.

“Who knows? It could be in Vegas, New York, Ireland, London. Who knows where the fight’s going to be?”

Fury’s win over Wach was not broadcast live on any television or radio platform, and will instead form part of the third series of the Netflix reality show ‘At Home With The Furys’.