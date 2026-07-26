Charli xcx Releases Music, Fashion, Film (B-Sides Edition) on iTunes

Charli xcxâ€˜s Music, Fashion, Film B-sides â€œI Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day and Night,â€ â€œPlayboy Bunnyâ€ and â€œIf You Take the Music Then What Has She Got?â€ have been uploaded to iTunes as part of a digital deluxe version of her new album called Music, Fashion, Film (B-Sides Edition).

The three songs were previously shared with fans on Charli's @b.sides alt-account on Instagram â€” and were included as actual B-sides on limited-edition, physical 7â€³ single releases for â€œRock Music,â€ â€œSS26â€ and â€œCamera,â€ and as part of a comprehensive Music, Fashion, Film physical box set â€” but not officially available to purchase as digital downloads until Sunday (July 26).

Charli actually had told fans these B-sides were â€œnever gonna go on streaming â€¦ I don't think.â€ She did say that could change, though.

â€œyou can call me a hypocrite, i don't mind,â€ Charli wrote with a winky face on Sunday's announcement of her iTunes release of Music, Fashion, Film (B-Sides Edition).

Available for for $4.99 on iTunes, the digital album release includes Music, Fashion, Filmâ€˜s original 11 tracks, plus the three B-side tracks and their music videos.

Charli shared more context about the release on Instagram: â€œi made b sides for each of the songs released ahead of Music, Fashion, Film because it felt natural to pair each songs with a fitting counterpart â€“ something that's adjacent to the album but not entirely part of it. traditionally, b sides often become fan favoritesâ€¦ and i guess in the case of some of the b sides for this album, that has proven to be true. i felt adamant i wouldn't put them on streaming because it sort of felt counter intuitive to the whole ethos of those songs, but i know you all really wanted them so i've begrudgingly put them on itunes lol.â€

Music, Fashion, Film arrived on Friday, along with the online release of the theatrical short film Charli created alongside the record.

She's set to launch a limited North American tour in support of Music, Fashion, Film on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia before bringing her live show to Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Glendale and Las Vegas.