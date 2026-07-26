MLS round-up: Heung-Min Son scores again for LAFC and Luis Suarez hits panenka winner in Inter Miami win, Griezmann and Lewandowski fire blanks

The Major League Soccer season continued on Saturday night as the race for the play-offs began to heat up.

LAFC continued their fine form by going level at the top of the Western Conference with a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, which saw Heung-Min Son score for the third straight game. Meanwhile, Inter Miami kept up the pace at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win over Montreal courtesy of Luis Suarez's late chipped penalty.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann also featuring for their sides, catch up on all the MLS action from Saturday in the United States.

LAFC 4-0 Sporting KC: Son scores for third-straight game

Ex-Tottenham captain Son continued his excellent form since a disappointing group-stage exit with North Korea at the World Cup by opening the scoring as LAFC brezzed past Sporting KC.

The 34-year-old found the net inside five minutes, with Denis Bouanga scored twice either side of a David Martinez strike to scure a comprehensive win for the Western Conference hopefuls.

LA's victory takes them level with Vancoucer and San Jose at the top of the Western Conference, although their challengers both have games in hand over them.

Montreal 0-1 Inter Miami: Suarez scored panenka

Luis Suarez's sublime chipped penalty earned Inter Miami a 1-0 win over Montreal to stay within touching distance with Nashville at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Uruguayan, who also scored twice in a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire earlier this week, showed the coolness from the spot to earn the Herons an important win, with new signing Casemiro also making his debut following his move earlier this week.

Miami, who are still without Lionel Messi after the World Cup, look on course to reach the play-offs as they went just two points behind leaders Nashville, who were beaten 1-0 by Orlando City.

Elsewhere in MLS

Elsewhere, the wait for Robert Lewandowski's first goal since joining Chicago Fire went on as they lost 3-1 away to New York City FC.

Antoine Griezmann is also still hunting for his first goal for Orlando City, although they did grab a huge win on his home debut over Nashville.

Timo Werner missed a penalty for San Jose Earthquakes as they drew 1-1 with LA Galaxy, with Reid Roberts cancellong out Joseph Painstill's opener.

New England also secured an impressive 4-1 win over Atlanta United, with Carles Gil, Dor Turgeman, Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Raines on target before Miguel Almiron grabbed a consolation late on.