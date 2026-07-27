Kelly Ripa Misses Live! After Undergoing Painful Gum Graft Surgery

Emilia Clarke’s Brain Aneurysm

Emilia Clarke filmed battle scenes for Game of Thrones, but in 2019, she published an essay in The New Yorker titled “A Battle for My Life.”

Having a bad headache at the gym, “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” the actress wrote. “Meanwhile, the painâ€”shooting, stabbing, constricting painâ€”was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

She was taken to the hospital for a brain scan.

“The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain,” the Emmy nominee added. “I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture.”

Emilia had immediate surgery to seal the aneurysm, calling the pain “unbearable.” While she was recovering, she continued, she experienced aphasia and was “muttering nonsense.”

A week later, “the aphasia passed,” Emilia added, and she left the hospital a month after being admitted.

At a 2013 brain scan, she learned a growth “doubled in size” and that she needed surgery again.

“When they woke me, I was screaming in pain,” she wrote. “The procedure had failed. I had a massive bleed and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn't operate again. This time they needed to access my brain in the old-fashioned wayâ€”through my skull.”

Thankfully, Emilia shared, she’s now “at a hundred per cent.”