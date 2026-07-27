Ol Dirty Bastards Friends and Family Gather in Bed-Stuy to Celebrate Re-Naming of Brooklyn Street in Honor of Late Wu-Tang Clan Legend

You can now officially take a drive on ODB Jones Way in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. On Sunday (July 26), friends, family and fans gathered on Putnam Avenue to celebrate the street's renaming in honor of late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol' Dirty Bastard (born Russell Tyrone Jones).

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With a throng of supporters looking on, ODB's family pulled a string to unveil the new green street sign as the crowd erupted in cheers and his loved ones were handed their own ceremonial copy of the marker while the rapper's 1995 solo classic â€œBrooklyn Zooâ€ blasted from speakers.

In a video from the event by New York photographer Howard Weiss, ODB's eldest brother, Ramsey Jones, said, â€œI am very honored to be here because my grandmother's house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is.â€ The latter was in reference to a nearby painting recreating the iconic cover of ODB's 1995 debut solo album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, which featured a replica of a NYC public assistance ID card. Jones was there with the siblings' mother, Cherry Jones, to commemorate the street naming, adding, â€œI'm so honored, my mother's honored. Thank you.â€

In Weiss' video fans paid homage in various ways, from pouring out a little liquor from a 40 oz. bottle to showing off their â€œProtect Ya Neckâ€ an Wu-Tang swag, pulling up in their low riders and buying merch commemorating the special day.

The Wu also paid homage in an Instagram post over the weekend which featured a throwback pic of ODB posted up under the original sign marking the corner of Putnam and Franklin avenues. â€œOl' Dirty Bastard. Unique Ason. Big Baby Jesus. Call him whatever you want â€” Bed-Stuy is calling it ODB Jones Way,â€ they wrote. â€œWe heard you. We'll keep it raw. This Saturday, joinÂ @cmchiosse, the Jones family, and the community for the sign unveiling with music by J.PERIOD.Bring everybody.â€

ODB died from an accidental overdose at a Manhattan recording studio on Nov. 13, 2004, just days short of his 36th birthday.