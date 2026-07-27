Jumbo Sequel, Queen of Malacca Franchise Plans on the Cards as Indonesias Visinema Eyes Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Indonesian filmmaker and Visinema founder Angga Dwimas Sasongko is targeting the first quarter of 2027 for the release of â€œQueen of Malacca,â€ as the Southeast Asian fantasy epic moves through post-production and attracts interest from potential distribution partners in China, Thailand and other international markets.

The project has drawn growing industry attention since Blue Finch Films boarded worldwide sales. â€œWe are currently in discussions with potential distribution partners,â€ Sasongko tells Variety during the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) in Kuala Lumpur. â€œIt will definitely become the next franchise for Visinema.â€

â€œQueen of Malaccaâ€ marks Sasongko's return to directing after a two-year break and is one of the most ambitious productions of his career. â€œI spent eight years building this fantasy world,â€ he says. â€œIt combines Southeast Asian martial arts, supernatural elements and extensive visual effects. It's like creating a universe â€“ a mosaic of modern life inspired by regional mythology and traditions.â€

More than a standalone feature, Sasongko sees â€œQueen of Malaccaâ€ as the cornerstone of Visinema's strategy to develop locally rooted IP with international appeal.

Beyond â€œQueen of Malacca,â€ Visinema is preparing five films for release in 2027 while developing an animation pipeline extending through 2030. The slate includes a superhero action-comedy animated feature slated for 2028, a sequel to the family IP â€œNussaâ€ and a follow-up to its animated blockbuster â€œJumbo,â€ one of Indonesia's biggest box office hits of all time.

â€œFor Visinema, international collaboration isn't simply about securing more financing â€“ it's about expanding together,â€ Sasongko says. â€œSince 2018, we've generally limited external investment in our projects to below 40%, because we look at what strategic partners can contribute beyond capital.â€

Those partners include media companies, foreign producers and distributors that can provide market access, industry expertise and long-term strategic value. Visinema is also looking to deepen relationships across mainland China, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

For Sasongko, creative ambition and commercial potential should go hand in hand. The goal, he says, is to build stories with a distinctive local identity while creating the partnerships and long-term IP needed to reach audiences across the region.