Watch Bebe Rexha Perform Joyous Medley of New Religion, Sad Girls on Fallon

Bebe Rexha appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a rousing medley of her recent singles â€œNew Religionâ€ and â€œSad Girls.â€ The pop singer was joined by a group of dancers for the club-ready performance, which featured a clip of â€œNew Religionâ€ before focusing on â€œSad Girls.â€

Rexha dropped â€œSad Girls,â€ a collaboration with David Guetta, in May. Both tracks appear on Rexha's most recent album, Dirty Blonde, which marks her debut release asÂ an independent artist.Â â€œNew Religion,â€ released in March, was notably her first single on her own label.

â€œâ€˜Sad Girls' is for anyone who has ever been on a dance floor with a broken heart and refused to let it win,â€ Rexha shared in a statement. â€œYou're not okay, but you're still dancing and showing up for yourself. That's one of the most powerful things you can do in those moments.â€

Trending Stories

Rexha enjoyed a string of successful pop EDM hitsÂ andÂ collaborationsÂ in the mid-2010s, but in January she revealed that her longtime label, Warner Music, had decided to part ways with her. Her Instagram post announcing the news included a tearful video recorded earlier this year, in which she reacted to the devastating news and expressed uncertainty about what was next.Â After parting with Warner, Rexha signed a deal with Empire, an independent distribution company, that also offers some label and publishing services.

â€œDirty Blonde became so much more monumental to me than I ever expected,â€ Rexha said of the LP. â€œMaking this album independently reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place. I had the freedom to trust my instincts, take risks and create something that feels completely mine. Dirty Blonde is me in my truest form: honest, unapologetic and free.â€