BTS Wont Submit Music For Next Grammys In Opposition To New Asian Pop Category

Topline The K-pop mega band BTS will not be submitting their music for consideration at next year’s Grammy Awards in an apparent protest against the Recording Academy's decision to introduce a separate new â€œAsian Popâ€ category, prompting the academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to defend the new category while saying he was â€œsaddenedâ€ by the band's decision. The South Korean K-pop band BTS will perform during the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Facts

In statements issued via Instagram on Wednesday, each of the band's seven members announced they have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. The band members said they hoped that their music could be â€œheard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language,â€ according to a translation by Yonhap News . The statement thanked their fansâ€”who refer to themselves as â€œARMYâ€â€”for standing by the band. Although the statement didn't explicitly say they were pulling out of the Grammys in protest, it comes amid concerns that the new Asian Pop category may segregate popular Asian artists from the Grammys' main categories. The band's decision to pull out of the Grammys means â€œARIRANGâ€, their comeback album after all members completed South Korea's mandatory military service, will not be in contention for the awards. â€œARIRANGâ€ topped the Billboard 200 charts for two consecutive weeks earlier this year, and the band is currently in the middle of a World Tour promoting the new album.

What Have Grammy Awards Officials Said?

On Wednesday night, in a statement shared with various outlets, the Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said : â€œI am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision.â€ Mason then defended the Asian Pop category's introduction, saying it was created to â€œcelebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.â€ He added that more categories allow for more artists' works to be recognized and the intent is not to â€œdivide.â€ The Grammys boss also noted that: â€œSubmitting music in a genre categoryâ€¦does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Yearâ€¦Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both.â€

Tangent

BTS have had five Grammy nominations in the past, including three consecutive Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominations in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Their single â€œYet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)â€ was nominated for â€œBest Music Videoâ€ in 2023. However, the band has never won at the Grammys.

further reading

BTS says it will not submit music for next year's Grammys (Yonhap News)