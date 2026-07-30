John Summit, Skepta Set For Australias Wildlands Festival

Australia's Wildlands Festival will travel coast-to-coast at year's end with a bill headlined byÂ John Summit and Skepta.

They're joined on the lineup by the likes of WORSHIP, in their Australian debut; DJ KI/KI; Disco Lines and many more.

The single-day electronic and dance-leaning show will get underway at Brisbane Showgrounds with a New Year's Eve party on Thursday, Dec. 31, then crosses the country to Perth â€” a distance of about 2,700 miles â€“ for a full show Saturday Jan. 2 at Arena Joondalup.

â€œBoth Wildlands events will feature reimagined stage designs and updated site layout,â€ reads a statement from organizers Untitled Group.

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The Sahara Stage returns as an open-air experience with production and a DJ setup built for the southern â€œsummer sky,â€ the message reads, while the Summit Stage returns as a tented experience with live elements worked in. A new arrival, The Wilds Stage is meant to give concert-goers on-stage access alongside the DJs for â€œan intimate, up-close experience.â€

Dance music festivals are the most numerous, and most popular in Australia's contemporary festivals landscape, accounting for roughly one-quarter of Australia's 500-plus fests.

Aussie audiences will get multiple chances to see the likes of Summit,Â KI/KI andÂ Skepta next summer. They're all performing at the Beyond the Valley (also produced by Untitled) in Barunah Plains in Victoria, and Lost Paradise (Finely Tuned), presented in Glenworth Valley, New South Wales.

Wildlands is supported by the federal government initiative, Revive Live. The official presale goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6pm local time, and the general on sale starts 24 hours later.

Wildlands :

Dec. 31, 2026 â€” Brisbane Showgrounds (Brisbane/Meanjin

Jan, 2, 2027 â€” Arena Joondalup (Perth/Boorloo)

Full lineup A-Z:

Anetha B2B SPFDJ

Benwal B2B Kyle Starkey

Dean Turnley

Disco LinesÂ

Ewan McVicar

Frost Children

Funk Tribu

Groove Junction (Perth)

Hamdi

Hannah Laing

John Summit

KI/KI

KT (Perth)

Layton Giordani

Lens

MPH

MYASWRLD (Brisbane)

Nia Archives

nikitasilly (Brisbane)

Oppidan

Overmono

Robert Baxter

Saint Ludo

Skepta

WORSHIP (Australian Exclusive)Â Â

Yikes

Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley and triple j