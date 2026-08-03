GOP Sen. Moreno says ex-son-in-law Max Miller shouldnt serve in House, needs serious psychological help

Max Miller, US Republican Representative candidate for Ohio, takes the stage during a ‘Save America’ rally in Vandalia, Ohio, US, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio said his former son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller, should not serve in the House of Representatives and “needs serious psychological help” after the senator’s daughter accused the congressman of domestic abuse.

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives,” Moreno, who was elected to the Senate in 2024, said in a statement posted to X on Sunday. “I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake.”

Moreno’s statement comes as Miller, R-Ohio, who denies the allegations against him, runs for reelection in a solidly red district. In a video statement Sunday, Miller said he will not back out of his reelection bid as the allegations threaten to engulf his campaign and cost the GOP a seat.

Emily Moreno has accused Miller, her ex-husband, of assault during their marriage. She has claimed he threw hot water on her, held a gun to her head and broke their daughter’s collarbone. Miller has said the claims are not true and has accused his ex-wife of having mental health challenges.

“Every one of these allegations traces back to a single source, my former wife,” Miller said in the statement, where he countered her claims. “Not one of these allegations has ever been substantiated by any court or any agency.”

Miller also released a set of files that he said would exonerate him.

Emily Moreno’s spokesperson, Stefan Mychajliw, said in a statement following the video, that it is “shameful that Max Miller decided to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career.”