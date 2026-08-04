Indias Yash Raj Films Launches Raah Records With Aman Single Jaadugari (EXCLUSIVE)

India's Yash Raj Films (YRF) has launched Raah Records, a new record label and artist incubator built to discover and develop original Indian music talent outside of film soundtracks.

The label's first release, â€œJaadugariâ€ by singer-songwriter Aman, drops across major streaming platforms on Aug. 5.

YRF, one of India's leading privately held entertainment studios, said Raah Records is structured as an ongoing creative partnership with artists rather than a conventional release-driven label. The company said it has already been developing musicians behind the scenes through an incubator model, with Aman becoming the first artist to step forward publicly under the new banner following a year of collaboration with the label.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: â€œRaah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business,â€ Widhani said. â€œFor over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership. Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together world-class A&R, artist development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers.â€

Nakul Sharma, senior general manager â€“ music management at Yash Raj Films, will lead Raah Records. Sharma has overseen the label's artist development approach, A&R strategy and incubator model, and will continue working with artists from the earliest stages of their careers on songwriting, production, creative direction, audience growth and strategic partnerships.

â€œRaah Records was built on a belief that artists need time, they need trust, and they need the space to grow into who they already are,â€ Sharma said. â€œOur role is to stand beside them throughout that journey, helping them build lasting careers without losing what makes them unique. Aman is exactly the kind of artist we built Raah for, and â€˜Jaadugari' felt like a fitting way to begin his journey and the label's.â€

YRF said more artists will be signed and more music released as Raah Records grows its roster in the months ahead.

Founded in 1970 by the late Yash Chopra, Yash Raj Films is headquartered in Mumbai and operates across production, post-production, distribution, music, digital content, marketing, talent management, licensing, merchandising and brand partnerships. The studio has produced soundtracks for Indian films for more than five decades, and Raah Records extends that music business into original, artist-led releases beyond cinema.