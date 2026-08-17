Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Dwayne Johnson and more honored at 2026 Disney Legends Awards

Some of Disney’s biggest stars, storytellers and leaders have officially joined the ranks of Disney Legends.

Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among 11 honorees inducted as Disney Legends on Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest returned to host the Disney Legends Awards ceremony, which celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact on The Walt Disney Company and its legacy.

The ceremony took place during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the company’s biennial exposition, where it previews upcoming movies, shows, experiences and products, in addition to honoring its history.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest moments from the 2026 Disney Legends Awards.

Anne Hathaway reflects on family during Disney Legends speech

Anne Hathaway speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Hathaway was honored more than two decades after making her Disney debut as Mia Thermopolis in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries.”

She reprised the role in the 2004 sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” and later starred as the White Queen in Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Hathaway was presented with the Disney Legends honor by “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” director David Frankel, who praised Hathaway’s dedication to her craft.

During her acceptance speech, Hathaway described herself as lucky and expressed gratitude for being able to spend her life doing what she loves, while sharing adventures and joy with her husband and children.

“As cool as all this is, just us being us is where I’m happiest,” Hathaway said.

Bob Iger honored for leadership and Disney legacy

Disney Legends award recipient Bob Iger, Former CEO, The Walt Disney Company speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

The Former Disney CEO was honored by current CEO Josh D’Amaro, who called him “one of the most consequential business leaders of our time.”

Robert Downey Jr., Diane Sawyer, Harrison Ford, Ellen Pompeo and Al Michaels also paid tribute to Iger and his impact.

“It’s your integrity and your kindness that will be your legacy forever,” Pompeo said.

Accepting the honor, Iger reflected on the responsibility to help make the world a better place and said an executive’s true job is to support the creative talent that drives the company forward.

Bob Iger, Former CEO, The Walt Disney Company gets his handprints with Mickey Mouse at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

He accepted the award in thanks to the creatives and cast members “who truly make this company really what it is.”

Iger led The Walt Disney Co. for more than two decades, overseeing major acquisitions including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, as well as the launch of Disney+.

Dwayne Johnson shares message about kindness

Disney Legends award recipient Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

Johnson was honored as a Disney Legend by his “Jungle Cruise” costar Emily Blunt.

Johnson, who voices Maui in Disney’s “Moana” films, reflected on creating joy for audiences and the importance of treating others with kindness.

“We all do what we can to create moments and experiences of joy for people and their families all around the world,” he said. “That’s important and it means something.”

Johnson closed with a message about kindness, saying, “It’s nice to be important. But it’s more important to be nice.”

Jonas Brothers reflect on their Disney roots

Disney Legends award recipients (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers speak onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were honored as Disney Legends by fellow Disney Channel alum Vanessa Hudgens.

The brothers reflected on their longtime connection to Disney, with Joe Jonas revealing his first word was “Gaston” after repeatedly watching “Beauty and the Beast,” while Nick Jonas recalled playing Chip in the musical on Broadway.

“To our incredible fans, thank you for letting us be a part of your childhood and growing up alongside you all these years,” Nick Jonas said. “You gave three brothers from New Jersey, a life beyond anything we could have imagined. We’re so grateful.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda rewrites ‘Part of Your World’ in emotional tribute

Disney Legends award recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

Miranda was honored as a Disney Legend by “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho, who called him one of the “defining musical storytellers” of her generation.

Miranda was also celebrated with a musical tribute featuring songs from his Disney films, performed by Cravalho, Jordan Fisher and others.

Following a standing ovation, Miranda reflected on his Disney journey with a rewritten version of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“And I’m grateful for you, for believing in me,” he said. “God, what a time. Grateful that I’m, part of your world.”

The Disney Legends Awards program began in 1987, when actor Fred MacMurray became the first recipient. Including the 2026 class, 329 people have been named Disney Legends.

Other members of the 2026 Disney Legends class included Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Kim Irvine and Alan Tudyk.

Disney Legends award recipient Susan Egan speaks onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: Legends on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dis

The most recent class of honorees, in 2024, included Miley Cyrus, Kelly Ripa, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Harrison Ford.

Other previous honorees include Robin Roberts, Julie Andrews, James Cameron, George Lucas and Robin Williams.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.