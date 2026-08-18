30-year Treasury yield tops 5.33%, new 19-year high on inflation, spending concerns

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 06, 2026 in New York City.

Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday after long-dated bonds hit their highest level in almost two decades amid a worsening U.S. fiscal situation and persistently higher inflation.

The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 basis point to trade at 5.294%. It hit a new 19-year high earlier in the day.

The 10-year Treasury note yield â€” the main benchmark for mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt â€” was more than 1 basis point lower at 4.712%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which typically reacts in line with short-term Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, moved down more than a basis point to 4.171%.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move inversely to one another.